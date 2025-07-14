The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Pat Handley
2d

Excellent reporting! We have a 4 location hot dog operation in Wichita similarly named Dog-N-Shake. They started as a hamburger joint called Neal's Burger Bar in 1948 but changed the name in 1962. They serve dogs on a butter toasted New England bun and have a pretty big menu of dogs, burgers and sandwiches. There's a location near my old high school and we would ditch school regularly to grab a dog or two at lunch. Haven't eaten there in over 30 years since going plantbased but I remember them fondly.

Judy Shertzer
2d

That's my childhood right there. South Bend had multiple Dog n Suds, and it was a reward to eat there (either for something we'd done right as kids or so my mom didn't have to cook, could go either way). The root beer was/is the best. What I didn't know is that there are two remaining locations near my alma mater in West Lafayette. I have been remiss in visiting them, but, in my defense, West Lafayette has the Triple XXX Family Restaurant, an icon on campus since 1929, and they make mighty fine root beer.

