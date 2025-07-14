Miller’s Dog n Suds in Ingleside, Illinois.

I honestly thought Dog n Suds was dead.

Dog n Suds is a drive-in, fast-food chain born in 1952 in Champaign, Illinois. It was founded by James Griggs and Don Hamacher, two high school music teachers looking for a sideline. By the late 1960s, there were more than 750 outlets in 38 states.

I remember seeing them as a kid growing up in Wisconsin. It’s not like we went to Dog n Suds all the time. But the chain stuck in my mind for two reasons:

Rover, the mascot, a lanky cartoon dog waiter who is hoisting a tray of hot dogs and root beer.

The name, which I consider one of the best handles in the history of American fast food.

As you might gather from that name, Dog n Suds was a rare American fast-food chain to specialize in hot dogs rather than hamburgers. It is one of the singular mysteries of American fast-food culture that the majority of huge chains focus on burgers while hot dogs—arguably the most American food—are largely the province of independent operators.

Think of it: McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and all their ilk do not offer a hot dog. Why? Who can say. The closest the U.S. comes to a hot dog chain in Nathan’s, and Nathan’s fast-food restaurants—outside the landmark home base in Coney Island—have always struck me as forlorn places. There’s the Chicago-based Portillo’s, but that chain is limited to the upper Midwest.

It’s possible that Dog n Suds, in its heyday, was the most successful hot-dog-focused, fast-food chain in American history. (Wienerschnitzel, based in California, likes to call itself the world’s largest hot dog chain. But it only has 350 locations, just half of what Dog n Suds once had.)

Until recently, I hadn’t seen a Dog n Suds in years. I assumed the franchise had landed on the dustheap of American enterprise decades ago. But I was wrong. Like Kewpee burger, another once-great chain, Dog n Suds perseveres, albeit in a severely pared-down version of its former self. There are still about ten locations.

The Dog n Suds sign in Richmond, Illinois.

Dog n Suds’ natural habitat is small town America. You won’t find a franchise in Chicago or St. Louis. The chain’s Illinois locations are in Grayslake (this franchise has not yet opened for the season), Ingleside (since 1967) and Richmond (since 1960). The Indiana locations are in Brookston (this is actually Lickity Split Ice Cream, but they serve Dog n Suds hot dogs and root beers), Lafayette (since 1956) and West Lafayette (since 2005, opened by the same family who owns the Lafayette restaurant). The sole Michigan location is in Montague. The only Ohio location is in Elyria (open for 66 years). There is also a location hanging on in Paragould, Arkansas. The solitary Wisconsin location is in Tomahawk, a town of 3,385 people in the north woods.

Most of these are seasonal restaurants, open only in the summer.

The restaurants are endangered. A location in Robinson, IL—the oldest one—recently closed. The building was auctioned off and destroyed to make way for a car wash.

Thanks for reading The Mix with Robert Simonson! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Dog n Suds heyday seems to have lasted fewer than twenty years.

Don Hamacher was born in 1920 in Richmond, Missouri. He was musically inclined from an early age and played in a band to put himself through college. He and his family moved to Champaign, Illinois, in 1951. There he met James Griggs, another music instructor. The two teachers decided to open a drive-in to make extra money during the summer months. They hired their students as carhops.

A very bad and grainy shot of Don Hamacher.

Dog n Suds’ two specialties were its root beer and the special Coney Sauce it put on its hot dogs. In fact, hot dogs and root beer were the only things on the original menu, making the name of the place, Dog n Suds, quite literal as to what you could buy there.

Hamacher’s wife came up with the signature coney sauce that went on the hot dogs.

(The original design of Rover, the mascot, looked so much like the cartoon dog Pluto that Disney sued, and Dog n Suds was forced to redesign Rover.)

One of the original Dug n Suds signs, where mascot Rover looked just a little too much like Pluto to suit Disney.

The root beer served at the beginning of the chain’s run appears to have been Reed & Bell, a brand out of California founded in the 1920s. Reed & Bell had its own root beer drive-ins for a time, much like the more famous A&W. They called them “root beer stations,” like gas stations. Dog n Suds billed their root beer as “the world’s creamiest.”

The business franchised quickly. Just one year after the original location opened, there were additional locations in Indiana and Illinois. An advertisement in 1954 read:

Own your own drive-in business, make $6,000 up this year with easily financed franchise protected Root Beer stand. Make this opportunity yours by writing Dog n Suds Inc, 402 West Church Street, Champaign, Illinois.

A lot of people took the bait. Hamacher and Griggs founded a training school in Arlington Heights, Illinois, called Rover College. After eight days, students receive a masters in “drive-inology.”

An old photo of one of the original Dog n Suds drive-ins, in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The Dog n Suds locations featured classic, 1950s, drive-in architecture, with a butterfly-wing roof atop a small kitchen. Cars drove up and ordered via intercom. The food was then brought out to them on trays by carhops.

By 1966, the chain was so famous that Hamacher appeared on the hit game show “To Tell the Truth.” He later served as president of both the International Franchise Association and the Root Beer Institute. In 1969, Dog N Suds was chosen by Barron’s magazine as the top brand in the industry.

Leave a comment

1969 was also the year everything went wrong for Dog n Suds. It’s a typical American story, repeated over and over. A company does well; then the founders cash in by selling the business to a larger concern, one that doesn’t care about the original model that led to success; the new owner cuts corners and quickly drives the brand into the ground.

In 1969, Hamacher bought out Griggs and Dog n Suds merged with the American Licensing Company, which made major changes in the licensing agreements with franchisees. As a result, many locations became disenfranchised and dropped the Dog N Suds branding.

In an effort to reserve the company’s worsening reputation, Dog n Suds was sold in 1974 to Frostie Enterprises, the bottler of Frostie and Stewart’s brand root beers and owner of more than one hundred Stewart’s Drive-In locations. Among Frostie’s many bad decisions was to change the chain’s root beer recipe.

Hamacher later said that “the different managements that followed used a cold, hard business approach” that differed from “our original homespun personalities.”

In 1970, there were 550 locations. By 1986, that number had plummeted to around 40 and a new franchise hadn’t opened in five years. By the 1980s, tastes had changed. People didn’t eat at drive-ins as much anymore. There were as few as eight remaining outlets in the 1990s.

The trademark is now held by the owners of the two Lafayette branches, who bought it in 1991 and are essentially responsible for the chain’s continued existence.

Lately, I’ve sensed that, if I didn’t hurry and visit a Dog n Suds, the privilege to do so would soon be removed forever. So, during a recent trip to Milwaukee, I made a plan.

The Dog n Suds in Tomahawk was too long a journey, more than three hours each way. But there were four Dog n Suds in Illinois near the Wisconsin border. Then I learned that the Robinson, IL, location was no more. And that the opening date of the Grayslake location was indefinitely delayed.

That left two: Richmond Dog n Suds in Richmond, IL; and Miller’s Dog n Suds in Ingleside, IL.

The menu in Richmond.

The Richmond Dog n Suds has been doing business since either 1960 or 1963—their website says both. Mike and Denise Sheet owned it from 1977 to 1991. It was then operated by Kevin Anderson. Kurt and Jan Carlson bought it in 2005.

The Carlsons have made an effort to keep up with times. So, in addition to the traditional Dog n Suds menu items, they have added things like Chicago style hot dogs, Italian beef, and pulled pork sandwiches.

The Richmond Dog n Suds was doing pretty good business on a recent Wednesday afternoon. Judging by photographic evidence, as the chain goes, it’s on the small side. While there is carhop service, it is no longer done through intercom. Nor is a tray brought out that is perched on your car window. Instead, you’re handed a sack of food and you just eat it inside the car or take it away. The root beer came in a paper cup; the waitress told me she didn’t have any frosted glass mugs at present.

Despite all these small disappointments, the stand is charming as hell.

A depiction of Rover in Richmond.

When I was there, a single woman was waiting on every customer, but she was cheerful nonetheless. I told her I hadn’t been to a Dog n Suds in 30 years. She told me that the coney sauce and the root beer were the same as they’ve ever been. So I ordered a hot dog with coney sauce and onions, an order of french fries and a root beer. I didn’t order any other toppings on the hot dog because I wanted to taste what the Coney sauce was like on its own.

A root beer in Richmond.

I have to hand it to Dog n Suds: their root beer really is the creamiest. It is wonderful.

As for the hot dog, I’m pretty sure I had a taste memory when I bit into it, taking me back to my childhood. I remembered that unique flavor. The coney sauce is not a really meat sauce, per se, though it does have meat in it. It’s more like a relish. It’s sweetish and, given the color and flavor, I suspect there’s a good deal of mustard in there. (This reminded me of the famous mustard relish served at Rutt’s Hut in New Jersey.)

The sauce adorned a Vienna Beef hot dog that had a real snap when you bit into it. It was a dog I would eat again.

A hot dog with coney sauce at Richmond.

The Dog n Suds sign at Mlller’s.

It was the 25 minute drive to the next Dog n Suds, which was in Ingleside, near the summer resort town of Fox Lake.

This was Miller’s Dog n Suds. Jerry and Evelyn Miller built it in 1967. Their son Roy Miller succeeded them, starting work there at age 25. The franchise is now on its fourth generation of Millers.

Miller’s is considerably larger and more polished than Richmond, befitting an outlet that has to cater to a large tourist population. The intercom system is still in place here. An individual menus stands next to each car. You press a button to order and when you are done with your tray, you flip a switch and the tray is taken away.

The intercom sign in Ingleside.

Unlike other fast-food chains, Dog n Suds let franchise owners make a lot of their own decisions. Because of this, menus vary from location to location, depending on local tastes. Richmond sells a bratwurst. The Wisconsin stand has a hot ham and Swiss sandwich and deep fried green beans. The Arkansas restaurant has a Salvadorian section on its menu, including papusas. The Ohio locations serves JoJo’s, which is what some Ohioans call potato wedges.

Leave a comment

Miller’s has a “world’s best homemade chili” credited to Roy Miller. I ordered it out of curiosity. It is unsurprisingly nowhere near the world’s best. It’s a soupy, mild, Midwestern take on chili.

An olive burger in Ingleside.

Much better was a green olive burger, a regional specialty usually seen in Michigan. It was excellent. One could tell it had been made on the spot as soon as I had ordered it. The roll was obviously from a local bakery and the olive-mayonnaise topping was luscious.

As for the classics, I was pleased to find that the root beer and the coney sauce at Miller’s tasted exactly the same as they had at Richmond. Even if the chain is now very small, it ought to be consistent from location to location. The only difference was Miller’s used a different, smaller hot dog, one with less snap. Overall, I’d say that Richmond‘s hot dog was superior.

The hot dog with coney sauce in Ingleside.

Miller’s is fortunate in that it is located directly across from a Metra station. The Chicago commuter train pulled up when I was there. I imagined how pleasing it has been for decades of travelers to disembark that train and walk directly over to Dog n Suds for a bite.

Driving away, it occurred to me that the Dog n Suds chain is ideally suited to small towns. The open air drive-ins would look vulnerable and sad if plunked down in the middle in a tightly packed concrete jungle. Unlike almost all other fast food chains, Dog n Suds still seems wholesome.

Have you been to any of the other Dog n Suds locations! If so, please comment below:

Leave a comment

Odds and Ends…

The owner of Donohue’s, the classic pocket-sized steak house on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, told Patch that she is considering closing the joint at the end of 2026, when her lease ends. The news comes just as Maureen Donohue-Peters is opening a new location in Westhampton, Long Island. One should take the news with a grain of salt, however. Over the last few years, Donohue’s has routinely told reporters it is in danger of closing… The New Orleans 40, our tally of the most iconic bars in the Big Easy, will post on The Mix this Friday. If you have any suggestions about what bars deserve a place on the list, please leave a comment below… Tales of the Cocktail, the annual cocktail convention in New Orleans, will take place next week. The Spirited Awards, known as the Oscars of the booze world, will take place on Thursday night. We will be there, as I am up for an award for best cocktail writing for my work for the Wall Street Journal. Wish us luck!… While I am in New Orleans, I will be moderating a discussion following a screen of the new documentary BAR, about the Beverage Alcohol Resource intensive booze education program. The event will take place at Nochi Grand Hall on July 21 at 4 p.m…. Fish Tales, the longstanding and much-love fish store in the Cobble Hill section of Brooklyn, has opened in its new location at 197 Court Street… National Hot Dog Day is on July 16. So go have a hot dog!… Roll n Roaster, the iconic roast beef restaurant in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, will celebrated its 55th anniversary on July 15… Katana Kitten, the celebrated cocktail bar in New York’s West Village, will turn 7 years old on July 17… Another lauded Manhattan cocktail bar, Bar Goto, will turn 10 on July 28… The James B. Beam Distilling Co. is introducing the annual release of Old Grand-Dad 7-Year-Old Bonded Bourbon… Film at Lincoln Center will screen a week long Gene Hackman film festival July 25-31. Films include the seldom seen Cisco Pike, Scarecrow and Heist.

Leave a comment

Always something happening at Dog n Suds!





