That’s a lot of Mezcals!

Sometimes bottles don’t get to you until it’s past your deadline. Sometimes there are so many bottles that you can’t possibly taste them all and you blow past your deadline. And sometimes both of those things happen at once!

That was the situation here at The Mix last week, during Mezcal and Tequila Week. And that’s why you are getting this coda to that week of agave coverage. (Mezcal and Tequila Weeks?) These are the reviews we couldn’t find the time to squeeze into the articles that ran every day last week—including ALL the reviews of mezcals!

It’s a lot, we know. But we trust you will find a bottle among the following that will appeal to you and make it onto your next shopping list.

Thanks to everyone who took advantage of our 20% off subscription sale during Mezcal and Tequila Week. We’re delighted to have you board!

As always, none of the tastings below were done by robots and zero of the reviews were written with the aid of AI. Just humans over here!

Mezcal and Tequila Tastings: Mezcal Jovens

Ilegal Mezcal Joven, 40%

Ilegal has been one of the more prominent brands of Mezcal in the United States for some time now. That is partly because the brand was always designed for export only. It was also one of the first brands to traffic in aged Mezcals. It was founded by expat New Yorker John Rexer in 2006, and later bought by Bacardi. As the story goes, Rexer opened a bar called Café No Sé in Antigua, Guatemala, in the early 2000s. In 2004, he began informally importing mezcal from Oaxaca for use at the bar. And, so, Ilegal was born. Soon after, Bacardi bought a minority stake; hence the wide distribution. The juice is made from 100% Espadín agave. It is smoky and sweet on the nose, with notes of roasted pineapple, a lot of fruit and charcoal. The taste is all sweetness at the top of the palate, followed by smoke and dirt and black pepper. It is a very by-the-numbers Mezcal and not terribly dimensional. Recommended for mixing in cocktails.

400 Conejos Mezcal Artesanal Joven, 40%

The 400 Conejos line of Mezcals is owned by Casa Cuervo (the makers of Jose Cuervo Tequila) and distributed in the U.S. by Proximo Spirits. It is also the best-selling mezcal in the U.S. and the world, owing to its relatively low price and (probably) Cuervo’s huge distribution reach. The front label makes a good show at transparency, listed the village of origin (Tiacolula, Oaxaca); milling type (stone pulled by horse); fermentation method (wooden tub); distillation type (copper pot still); and oven type (volcanic earth pit). It is made of 100% Espadín agave. The nose is muted, with some sweetness in back, a little funk, like mushrooms, fruit and saline. It’s a pleasant nose, even if there’s not much going on. The palate is peppery, hot at the start, with bits of char, red and yellow pepper, honey, and candy. It’s a bit unbalanced. The finish is not long.

Agua Magica Mezcal Artesanal, 40%

This brand was founded in 2021 by Rafael Shin, a former food and beverage finance specialist. It is made by mezcalaro Rogelio Juan Hernandez in the village San Juan Del Rio in Oaxaca. The agave mix is primarily 7YO Espadín with some 15YO Tobala. It is made using traditional methods, with the agaves roasted in an earthen pit, milled by a tahona, fermented in open wooden vats and double distilled in copper alembic stills. The nose is gentle and fragrant, with saline notes coming first, then vegetal and floral aspects, a bit of smoke, pineapple, white pine and orchid. The nose opens up over time. The palate is full, not too smoky, with white and pink pepper notes, more floral notes like magnolia, as well as starchy fruit, kiwi, papaya, and quenepa. A very pleasant Mezcal.

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Agua Magica Mezcal Artesanal Espadín Capon, 45%

Espadín Capón refers to a specific Mezcal harvesting method. When a standard Maguey Espadín matures (after 7–12 years), it shoots up a massive central stalk that looks like a giant spear of asparagus. This is called the quiote. By cutting this off (“caponing”) before it flowers, the plant’s natural sugars are redirected back into the piña, theoretically resulting in a sweeter, richer Mezcal. Perhaps more important than that method in the case of this bottling is the decision to bottle this at 45%. This Agua Magica expression is geared toward cocktail bartenders, who like to work with a higher-abv spirit. The nose is smokier than the standard Agua Magica, if maybe not as complex. Sweet, fragrant, and starchy, it’s a nice nose. On the palate, you can taste the added strength. It’s saltier, peppier and smokier, though there is not much in terms of floral or fruit notes. It’s a very forthright and straightforward spirit, almost insistent.

Yola Mezcal, 45%

Yola is a woman-run brand. It is named after founder Yola Jimenez, granddaughter of Luis Jimenez, who, with master mezcalero, Javier Bautista, made mezcal for many years in the village of San Juan del Río. Jimenez inherited her grandfather’s farm in 2007 and, with partners musician Lykke Li, and Gina Correll Aglietti, began producing and selling Mezcal herself. The master mezcalera is Guadalupe Bautista, Javier’s daughter, and the brand says the mezcal is distilled and bottled by an all-female team. All this make Yola quite a unique brand in the male-dominated field of agave spirits. It is milled with a tahona, fermented in oak barrels, double distilled in copper pots and rests in glass. A recipe of Espadín and Madrecuixe agaves, created in 1971 and later passed down to Yola Jimenez by her grandfather, is used.

The nose here is tart, piquant, with pronounced notes of citrus, eucalyptus, wildflowers, not much smoke and a subtle creaminess. It is a pretty nose. The palate is salty and lightly smokey, with more citrus, lemon zest, and ash. It’s light, balanced and gentle and is very drinkable and approachable.

Del Maguey Vida Clasico, 42%

This is the flagship expression of Del Maguey, which, even after all these years of increased competition, remains one of the benchmark lines of artisanal Mezcals. VIDA was created well after many of the “single village” Mezcals had been introduced to the U.S. market by founder Ron Cooper. It came in at a lower price point and was directed squarely at cocktail bartenders. It’s distilled from 100% Espadín in the village of San Luis del Rio. As I wrote in my 2021 book Mezcal and Tequila Cocktails, “it is a worthy and durable item and, in broad terms, does what a Mezcal is supposed to do in a cocktail.” One the nose, there is green pepper, eucalyptus, saline, and not too much smoke—very pleasant. The palate is very bright. It has a nice amount of saline and smoke. Then comes some ripe melon, and tropical fruit. It is very balanced, with a long finish.

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Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Chichicapa, 48%

Chichicapa was among the first of the “single-village” Mezcals Ron Cooper imported to the U.S. It is distilled from Espadín agave by the family of Faustino Garcia Vasquez in the village of San Baltazar Chichicapam. This is a regular favorite among Mezcal fans. The agaves are cooked in an earthen pit, naturally fermented, and double distilled in copper pots. The nose is funky and creamy, smelling of burnt cinnamon toast and dried flowers. It is a Grey Gardens nose. The palate is creamy, full, and invigorating, with fatty notes of butter, spearmint, and white pepper dancing on the roof of your mouth. It is a very complex Mezcal with a long finish that reminds one of Big Red chewing gum, plus lavender. You’ll want to enjoy it with a cigar in your backyard.

Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Las Milpas, 46%

This Del Maguey expression is made in the village Las Milpas, high above San Dionisio Ocotepec, by Anastacio Cruz Antonio. It is distilled from Espadín agaves roasted in a pit carved into a granite hillside, milled by horse drawn tahona, fermented naturally in wood tanks, and twice distilled in copper stills. The nose is light, with honey, mint, eucalyptus, herbs like thyme and rosemary and floral notes. (One is reminded a little of Vicks VapoRub—but in a good way!) The palate is lively and entertaining, a bit hot, with lots of mineral and earthy notes. The finish is busy, hopping around the mouth with honey, fruit, a little pepper, and a little jalapeño, as well as a hint of banana heads candies at the end.

Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Arroqueño, Santa Catarina Minas, 49%

This limited edition Mezcal falls under Del Maguey’s “Village Varietales” umbrella. These are expressions from rare agave varieties, in this case the giant semi-wild, maguey Arroqueño. Carlos Sarmiento and Carlos Vasquez family make the juice in the village of Santa Catarina Mines in an open valley. It is roasted underground, naturally fermented, and twice distilled in clay and bamboo stills. Melon notes leap out of the glass before you nose it. It has a straightforward salty nose, with notes of leather, clay, charcoal, slate, and resin. A really likeable nose. The palate is cool, piney, salty and fruity, with a bit of smoke, and white pepper in the back. It has a warming, enveloping finish of roasted ripe fruit, and a nicely full mouthfeel.

Montelobos Mezcal Artesanal Ensamble Joven, 45.3%

Montelobos, founded by agave expert Iván Saldaña, is owned by the Italian spirits conglomerate Campari Group, which acquired a controlling stake in the brand in 2019. As such, it is among the most visible Mezcals in the world. This ensamble is distilled from a combination of Espadín, Tobala and Papalote agaves. It is roasted in an underground brick pit, milled with a mechanical shredder, fermented in open wood vats, and distilled in 300-liter copper stills heated with direct fire. The sweet nose is mainly candy and fruit. The palate tastes of ash and candy in equal party. With its low-key touches of smoke and sweet, and limited dimensionality, it is a good Mezcal for mixing.

Siete Misterios Mezcal Artesanal Ensamble, 45%

This brand of Mezcal was founded in 2010 by brothers Eduardo and Julio Mestres. The name represents both the spiritual mysteries of the agave plant and the original seven Mezcal-producing regions in Oaxaca. This brand works with a number of mezcaleros to produce both artesanal and ancestral mezcals; and the breadth of the lineup goes well beyond the typical Espadín. As such, this is a good line on which to educate yourself about various agave breeds. In 2021, the Mestre brothers formed a partnership with Chatham Imports, which became the exclusive global sales and marketing agent for the brand, excluding Mexico. This ensamble is composed of Espadín and Mexicanito. It was distilled in copper still and bottled in 2021. It has a very green nose, with vegetal, charcoal, unripe banana, pineapple and melon notes. The nose is on the sharp side; you certainly don’t have to search for it. On the palate is a lot of ash, green bean, garlic and onion, as well as some tropical fruit. It is very savory spirit. It has a long finish of mainly ash and roasted agave. A very unusual, intriguing Mezcal.

Siete Misterios Mezcal Artesanal Tobala, 50%

This Siete Misterios, made from the Tobala agave varietal, is milled by hand and double distilled in clay pots. The nose leaps out of the glass into the air. You don’t even have to put your nose in. There are notes of eucalyptus, clay salt and smoke. The dry-first-juice-later palate has lots of charcoal, graphite, and clay, with bitter herbal notes like thyme and coriander. A fragrant herb garden with a long finish.

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Siete Misterios Mezcal Artesanal Doba-Yej, 44%

Doba-Yej is the Zapotec word for agave Espadín. The brand chose this name as this Mezcal is different from the Siete Misterios Espadín bottling. It is the first expression from Siete Misterios that is made in a copper still rather than the clay pot still seen in their other Mezcals. The milling is done by horse-drawn tahona, rather than by hand like the brand’s other Mezcals. The nose has wet leather, roasted corn, avocado, sweat, and distant campfires. It is very earthy. The palate is metallic, with a sharp edge, and notes of smoke, charred vegetables and asparagus. There’s some banana hanging there in back. Challenging and sophisticated.

Siete Misterios Mezcal Artesanal Coyote, 49.9%

This Mezcal, made from the Coyote agave varietal, is double distilled in clay pots. The agave. The nose has notes of clay, orchid, wildflower, plantain, yellow papaya, kiwi, and deep amber honey. It is a mellow nose. On the palate is white pepper and ash, tomato leaves, and smoke at the end. It is smooth and warms the entire mouth.

400 Conejos Mezcal Artesanal Reposado, 40%

The 400 Conejos line of Mezcals is owned by Casa Cuervo (the makers of Jose Cuervo) and distributed in the U.S. by Proximo Spirits. As mentioned above, the front label is loaded with info, including the village of origin (Tiacolula, Oaxaca); the milling process (tahona); the fermentation method (wooden tub); distillation type (copper pot still); and oven type (volcanic earth pit). It is made of 100% Espadín. The reposado is aged for three months in American oak barrels. The slightly muted nose has ripe fruit and no dark notes, no wood. The palate tastes of round ripe fruit, not much smoke, and some creaminess. A cocktail Mezcal.

Ilegal Mezcal Añejo, 40%

This is the Añejo expression of Ilegal, the Mezcal line owned by Bacardi. It is aged for 13 months, using a combination of new and used American oak. We recommend it over their reposado because it has a lot more going on. The nose is buttery and mildly smoky. The palate speaks of butterscotch and campfire. Recommended for mixing.

400 Conejos Mezcal Artesanal Añejo, 40%

The Añejo expression of this Cuervo brand is aged for 12 months in American oak barrels. It is a much darker color than the reposado. On the nose, I got the feeling the wood notes were tamping down whatever other scents might be in there. There is also a lot to remind you of Bourbon, such as notes of cherry and vanilla, and something that reminds you of a rum and coke. The palate is very tannic and drying. You get mostly wood, with a bit of a chemical taste and desiccated orange.

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Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco, 40%

And, to end it all, something completely different! Why, it’s not even a mezcal! Sotol is made from the wild desert spoon shrub (genus Dasylirion), which is related to but distinct from the agave plant. A Denominación de Origen (DO) limits official Sotol production to three Mexican states: Chihuahua, Durango, and Coahuila. Casa Lotos, which hails from Chihuahua, is one of the most visible brands of Sotol, which, over the past several years, have begun to appear on American liquor store and bar shelves. It is wild harvested by a fourth-generation sotolero, cooked in brick ovens, open fermented and distilled in copper stills. Production is solar-powered. The nose is of burnt tire, charcoal, campfire, burning sage and wood. The palate is chewy, broad, punchy, with notes of charcoal, and an enveloping, oily mouthfeel that is very different from that of Tequila and Mezcal. A delightful change of pace if you’re looking for one.