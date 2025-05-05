The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Mary Kate Murray
1d

I love this post! What a day! What a trip! Although, I’m embarrassed that it seems whenever anyone pushes a Martini cart in front of me, I turn into Rula Lenska! 😂

Dylan Cecchini
17h

When we were in London back in October 2023, we ended up at Duke's twice. The first time, Palazzi had the night off; the young man/quasi-apprentice (I think the entire staff is Italian at Duke's) who served our Duke's martinis (both nights, I followed with a Vesper) said Palazzi liked to take the first few days of the week off these days. We waited over an hour to get in, but they were very gracious. We didn't intend to go back, but had a dinner reservation later in the week in that part of Mayfair, so I thought, We might see Palazzi this time - and I was right. Although we waited again for quite a while, and their three rooms were considerably more packed, for some reason, the place cleared out early, and Palazzi along with his staff took to entertaining just the two of us close to the actual teeny tiny bar at Duke's, and I think made up a cocktail for Becca on the spot. It is a great memory. We went to Donovan, too, but during the day, and the bartender there gave us a bobblehead of Salvatore Calabrese to accompany us with our drinks in lieu of Calabrese. I didn't drink vintage cocktails while there, but our drinks were original and interesting and they made a very serviceable martini. Never got to Connaught. Next time.

