Ignacio Jimenez, the co-owner of Superbueno, just the latest bar to work out of the building at First Avenue and 1st Street in Manhattan

Superbueno, a new “high-end Mexican-American cocktail bar” from bartender Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez and bar mogul Greg Boehm, will open in the northwest corner space at First Avenue and 1st Street in the East Village on April 21. I had the pleasure to break this news in the New York Times earlier this week.

This is the third time I’ve written for the Times about a bar opening at that address. Before Superbueno, this was the home of Boilermaker for seven years. Boilermaker, a successful bar, was a victim of the pandemic. And before that was Golden Cadillac, a 70s-themed cocktail bar which had a much shorter life, less than a year. All three were ventures by Boehm, who teamed up with barman Giuseppe Gonzalez on Cadillac and Erick Castro on Boilermaker. Castro helped popularize the modern classic Pina Verde while at Boilermaker.