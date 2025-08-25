The Mix with Robert Simonson

Mary Kate Murray
2h

I like Martinis. 🍸

Dale Degroff
35m

In my years at the Rainbow Room Promenade Bar I had surprisingly few regulars from the show at the bar. One producer James Signorelli, who produced the out-of-studio filming they needed over the years for different episodes, would show up occasionally at the bar and have a gin martini or two. One day Jim was hauled himself on to the bar stool and ordered a scotch whiskey, if my memory serves, I remarked on the change from gin to whiskey and he replied, "I'm off the gin, it makes me talk too much".

