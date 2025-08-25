Toots Shor holding something that is not a Martini.

I would never have tagged Toots Shor for a Martini hater. One expects the 20th century’s most famous drinkers to brim with a natural regard for the cocktail that defined so much of the era’s glamour and culture. And Shor was a famous drinker, one who hosted countless other famous drinkers at his eponymous midtown Manhattan saloon and restaurant.

Joe DiMaggio, Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason, Jack Dempsey, Dwight Eisenhower, Frank Gifford, Walter Cronkite, Yogi Berra, Mike Wallace, Edward R. Murrow, Earl Warren and John F. Kennedy were all regulars at the circular bar at his place on West 51st Street.

Frenemies Jackie Gleason and Toots Shor.

There’s a famous story where Shor and best pal Gleason got in a drinking contest one night. Shor won, leaving Gleason passed out on the floor. Shor instructed waiters to leave him there, forcing people to step over The Great One.

But my knowledge of Shors’ drinking habits was enlarged recently by an April 12, 1967, article by columnist Bob Considine (who would later write a biography of Shor). In it, Shor calls the Martini a “bomb.”

During this period, Shor was on the wagon, owing to a broken leg and the ensuing nine-month recovery period. During this time, he dreamed regularly of “a cold, clear, dazzling martini on that happy day when the condition of his broken leg would permit him to leap nimbly off the wagon.”

Toots Shor standing outside his restaurant.

However, when he finally had that highly anticipated Martini, he quickly found out “they are just a bit too much for him, and when he admits to something like that it is akin to Cassius Clay saying that he is mortally afraid of fighting, say, Floyd Patterson.”

So, Shor didn’t necessarily dislike Martinis. He feared them. Which is something coming from a man who stood 6’2” and weighed in at 250.

Wrote Considine:

Toots can talk at length about the martini, man’s worst friend. He never gives it any credit, including the credit of being the only drink known to man that has been a subject of jokes, short stories and novels since its invention some years ago by a certain Dr. Jekyll “They’re no good,” he was telling us recently while we were having one. “Watch ‘em! I don’t know what it is that happens when you mix a little vermouth with a shot of gin, but it must be the same thing that happens when they mix that stuff that makes the A-bomb. Something chemical. “Anyways, a Martini can change a guy’s personality. A guy comes in the store here and he looks like he’s fresh from taking his lessons as an altar boy. He has one martini and he wants to clean out the joint. A loving couple come in and you never saw such a happy couple. Then the guy, or the dame, drinks a martini and you’ve got to get a waiter to separate them.”

Toots goes on to advocate for the “safer stuff,” like Scotch, Bourbon and brandy.

Toots Shor not drinking a Martini.

This column struck me as improbable, perhaps a one-off piece of misinformation. So I consulted The Wonderful World of Toots Shor, the great book-length profile of the man publishing in 1950 by The New Yorker writer John Bainbridge. Sure enough, there’s nary a mention of a Martini in the entire book. And I do recall that Shor’s preferred drink was brandy and water.

I can find no other account of Shor holding forth on the Martini. But since he is so voluble in Considine’s column, and since Considine wrote a biography on Shor and presumedly knew the man backwards and forwards, I will have to take the account at face value. Postwar New York’s greatest saloonkeeper and postwar New York’s most emblematic cocktail did not like each other.

OK, so, it’s a good bet that Toots Shor wouldn’t be interested in The Martini Expo on Sept. 13. But he’s obviously the exception!

I’d like to talk a bit about the first leg of the day: the seminars!

In putting together the seminar line-up for the Expo, I wanted to avoid all the red tape that is part and parcel with most cocktail and spirit conventions these days. Would-be presenters are forced to jump through multiple hoops to get a green light, and even then end up with a watered-down version of what they originally intended, their vision having been nipped and tucked by too much committee and sub-committee input.

My approach was the opposite. I know a lot of smart people who know a lot of about Martinis and could deliver a great seminar at the drop of a hat blind-folded. I simply called these people up and said, “Do you want to do a seminar?” If they did, I asked what subject they wanted to do it on.

It was similar to what I consider to be the ideal approach of an editor. Great editors aren’t people who worry and nitpick your copy to death. They are people who find and foster the work of great writers.

And so we have Martini Doudoroff and David Wondrich, who between them possess more knowledge about cocktail history than the staffs of all four New York dailies, and the major magazines as well. They will talk about the Martini’s earliest form in the late 1800s in “The First Martini.”

We have distiller and cocktail revival OG and gentleman scholar Allen Katz taking a break from making great gin and rye to talk about vermouth in “Vermouth Noir.”

We have Philip Duff talking about gin’s antecedent Genever in “From Pot to Not: The Evolution of Genever and Gin”—which is sort of like having Edison talk to you about the light bulb. (Duff invented Old Duff Genever.)

We have Dave Arnold, the once and future Mr. Wizard of the cocktail world, king of the cocktail lab, asking the eternal question, “Shaken or Stirred?,” talking about what happens when you stir a Martini versus shake, versus the now trendy throwing.

Meanwhile, Keli Rivers will instruct the novice in the intricate art of ordering a Martini, in “My Way: Getting Your Perfect Martini Every Time.” And Martim Smith-Mattsson from Fords Gin will talk about the history of the Three-Martini Lunch.

Two of the seminar ideas were mine, so I will be moderating them. (Hey, I know what I’d like to listen to, and it’s my convention, so there you go!)

One regards the many, many great house Martinis to be found in New York. It’s called “Signature in a Glass: Creating the House Martini,” and will feature bartenders Sarah Morrissey (Le Veau d’Or), Brian Evans (Chelsea Hotel’s Lobby Bar), St. John Frizell (Gage and Tollner) and Will Elliott (Maison Premiere) all talking about the unique and uniquely delicious house Martinis at their bar.

The other is the “Japanese-American Art of the Martini.” Japanese-American cocktail bars, which have flourished in recent years, have their own particular approaches to the Martini. Discussing their thoughts on the Martini will be three of the greatest in their field: Masahiro Urushido (Katana Kitten), Kenta Goto (Bar Goto) and Takuma Watanabe (Martiny’s).

How is it possible to have so much Martini knowledge under once roof at one time? With The Martini Expo, all things are possible!

All these seminars take place between noon and 3 pm. They will be accompanied by a 3-Martini Lunch catered by Confidant. Tickets ($125) can be purchased here.

But wait, there’s more!! Included with every seminar ticket is access to Burgers and Books from 3-5pm. During this portion of the convention, guests will have the ability to meet their favorite cocktail book authors, while the team from Hamburger America makes their famous olive burgers. Lizzy Young will be selling books by the visiting authors for you to have signed and also bringing her collection of rare cocktail books to peruse as well. Top it off with an aperitif made with the spirits of Haus Alpenz and Fords gin.

Odds and Ends…

Film Forum in Manhattan is currently showing a “Women in Action” film series. Movies in the line-up include Kill Bill, Johnny Guitar, Gun Crazy, La Femme Nikita, Coffy, Jackie Brown and Gloria. It runs through Sept. 4… A couple veterans of the restaurant Saga have opened The Argyle, a new cocktail lounge located beneath Markette in Chelsea, featuring innovative drinks and a Caribbean-influenced menu of sandwiches and shareable small bites. Like its upstairs sibling, The Argyle is from Chef India Doris and Bar Director Chris Figueroa (previously of SAGA, Crown Shy and Overstory)… A workshop of the new opera Robeson will take place September 9 at 4:30pm in the Alexander Kasser Theater in Montclair, NJ. The show has music by Scott Davenport Richards, libretto by Richards and David Cote and Direction/Dramaturgy by Robin Guarino. Justin Hopkins plays Paul Robeson. Other performers portray Uta Hagen, Eugene O’Neill and Emma Goldman… Popina, the wonderful Brooklyn Italian restaurant, turned eight years old on Aug. 24… Recently I finally watched David Fincher’s fine 2007 film Zodiac and was introduced to the faux historical cocktail the Aqua Velva, which led me to this article by Aaron Goldfarb.