The new production of Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theater. Photo: Joan Marcus.

The first Shakespeare in the Park production I ever saw at the Delacorte Theater was Twelfth Night. It was the summer of 1989.

The staging made headlines at the time because of the cast. Michelle Pfeiffer, then at the peak of her movie fame, had been tapped to play the now-in-mourning, now-lovestruck noblewomen Olivia; Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, also enjoying a cinematic zenith, was the cross-dressing heroine Viola; Jeff Goldblum played Olivia’s vainglorious servant Malvolio; Gregory Hines was the fool Festes; John Amos was the rascally, conniving Sir Toby Belch, Olivia’s often-drunk uncle; and Fisher Stevens was Belch’s foolish gull of a drinking buddy, Sir Andrew Anguecheek. I recall the cast landing on the cover of New York magazine.

The poster for the 1989 production of Twelfth Night in Central Park.

It’s hard to believe now, when Broadway and Off-Broadway is thick with movie and film stars season after season, but this sort of star-casting was quite controversial at the time. Joe Papp, the visionary founder of the New York Shakespeare Festival, was still alive then, but in decline artistically; he would die Oct. 31, 1991. In his final years, it was his habit to fill the Delacorte productions with boldface names and turn every production into a must-see event.

Drama critics and dyed-in-the-wool theater enthusiasts—not to mention seasoned stage actors who lost parts to movie stars—didn’t take it well. The productions were decried as cynical sellouts. I was a theater purist then and was among the detractors.

Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Pfeiffer in Twelfth Night in 1989.

The production, directed by Harold Guskin (an acting coach who never directed a Central Park production either before that show or after) was predictably hit and miss, but not without merit. Each star brought their own particular, long-honed persona with them. Yet, after all these years, I recall the show fondly. Goldblum was amusing at the supercilious Malvolio. Hines enlisted his peerless tap-dancing skills in playing Feste. Pfeiffer had her comic moments, particularly during the the final scene. (I’ve never seen Olivia’s line to Viola, “Has it been so long?” delivered better.)

Best of all was Mastrantonio. In breeches and wool cap, she remains the best Viola I have seen, effortlessly in command of that daunting role, in which, while in disguise, she must square off against every major character in the play, including her own twin brother. As it should be in any production of Twelfth Night, her Viola was the sun around which all the play’s many comic machinations orbited.

Thirty-six years later, Twelfth Night is back at the Delacorte. It is the inaugural production at the beautifully restored theater, which was closed all of 2024 for renovations. This marks the seventh time the Delacorte has hosted the play. That should come as no surprise. Twelfth Night is among Shakespeare’s most accessible plays. It is a light comedy, relatively short in duration and with a plot that is easy to understand by the Bard’s standard.

Sandra Oh and Junior Nyong'o in Twelfth Night. Photo: Joan Marcus.

The Public has not grown tired of star casting since 1989. “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh is Olivia; Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is Viola; “Modern Family”’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson is Sir Andrew; and “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage is Malvolio.

That said, Ferguson, while a name star thanks to “Modern Family,” is a veteran of half a dozen Delacorte productions. Dinklage, too, is well versed in Shakespeare, having played Richard III, among others. (I recall seeing him in a hole-in-the-wall staging of Pericles in SoHo back in the 1990s.)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Twelfth Night. Photo: Joan Marcus.

The Public Theater, like most nonprofit theaters, has had a rough time of it in recent years. Donors and subscribers are drying up and the federal government is not currently friendly to the arts (or New York, for that matter). This has forced cuts. The Delacorte, which historically presented two productions each summer, staged just one in 2023. The same goes for this year. Twelfth Night is the only offering.

It is perhaps no surprise, then, that director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham, Buena Vista Social Club) has instructed his actors to aim for the cheap seats and play it broad. And broad the comedy is played, with plenty of “relatable” contemporary touches. Belch and Aguecheek lounge in a hot tub and snort lines of cocaine. Orsino—the Duke that courts Olivia, and is beloved by Viola—is a vapid, weight-lifted bro with entourage of yes men. Viola raps.

The chief drawback of this production is that it has no anchoring performance, as Mastratonio’s was in 1989. Even when the Public sprinkles a few stars among its Delacorte casts, there has usually been a dependable Shakespearean stalwart—such as Liev Shrieber or Lily Rabe—to ground the proceedings.

Moreover, without a Shakespearean master on hand, I never felt that I, as an audience member, was ever alone with the Bard’s language at any time. Most of the prime speeches were undercut by some gag or bit of stage business. I missed that connection, as there are few greater pleasures in New York theater than having waves of Shakespeare’s beautiful language washing over you through the sweet summer air.

Peter Dinklage in Twelfth Night.

For the first half of the production, Dinklage comes closest to serving the role on loadstone. His is not the best Malvolio I’ve seen (that would be Philip Bosco at Lincoln Center in 1998), but his over-the-top punctiliousness and anything-goes physical comedy squeezes every last laugh out of the part. He commands the stage every moment he is on it.

The problem is his is a supporting part and Malvolio is gone much of the second half of the play. Nyong’o, as Viola, is committed to her role and doesn’t miss a beat, but she lacks gravitas. As the show moves on and Olivia falls deeper in romantic thrall of Viola, whom she takes for a man, Sandra Oh begins to come into her own. Her “How wonderful!,” exclaimed in reaction to seeing both Viola and her twin brother Sebastian at the same time, gets one of the biggest laughs of the night. (As it often does in Twelfth Night.)

I had high hopes for John Ellison Conlee as Toby Belch, as he has delivered nuanced performances as oafs and bullies in the past. But his performance as the sodden knight, while entirely serviceable, is surprisingly muted. As for Aguecheek, his partner in tomfoolery, Ferguson can at this point play any comic Shakespearen role in his sleep.

In one aspect, this Twelfth Night beats all Central Park production of recent memory. That is its curtain call, in which all the characters reemerge in florid, silky costumes that must have eaten up half of the production budget. It’s a joyful ending with furnishes the sort of celebratory mood appropriate to the return of this most glorious of New York summer tradition. Next year, let’s hope we’re back up to two productions. Our suffering nation can currently use as much humanistic poetry as it can get.

