Sother Teague and Tim McKirdy at work.

I listen to a lot of of booze-related podcasts. It’s one of my ways of keeping up on what’s going on in the spirits, cocktail and bar worlds. And it takes some time keeping up, because there are actually a lot of liquor podcasts out there. Probably too many.

But two I’ve rarely missed are “The Speakeasy” and “Cocktail College.” The former is one of the granddaddys of the format. It was founded in 2013 by Heritage Radio Network with bartender Damon Boelte as host. Since then, it has logged more than 650 episodes. (I have been fortunate to have been a guest on a few of those episodes.) Since 2016, Sother Teague has been cohost of the podcast. Beginning in 2021, McKirdy, as managing editor at the digital booze publication Vinepair, hosted “Cocktail College,” a weekly deep-dive into individual classic cocktails, in which he was always joined by a bartender closely associated with the drink in question.

A few weeks ago, McKirdy and Teague surprised the drinks world by joining forces to created a podcast together. It’s called “Sauced” and it will be the flagship podcast featured by The Coaster, an independent podcast network founded by McKirdy; JP Watson, founder of UK-based independent publisher The Pound Project; and drinks publicist Gabriela Marchand.

Reflecting McKirdy’s and Teague’s backgrounds as chefs, “Sauced” is food related. Each episode will spotlight a classic dish prepared with alcohol, a recipe elevated by booze, or an iconic food-and-drink pairing. The first episode of “Sauced” will go live January 8, 2026.

“Sauced” is currently running a Kickstarter campaign offering discounted premium subscriptions for its first year, along with add-ons such as custom branded aprons, Martini- and Manhattan-scented candles, apparel, Teague’s signature bitters and hot sauces, and the hosts’ own spice blends. Should you want to get involved, the campaign runs through this Friday at: kickstarter.com/projects/timmckirdy/sauced-the-podcast.

If you’re still searching for a Christmas present for your liquor-minded relative or friend, this may be it! (Here at The Mix, we favor experiential gifts over material ones.)

The Mix caught up with Teague (a longtime Bar Regular!) and McKirdy to talk about their new project. The conversation is below.

THE MIX: How did the idea for Sauced come about?

Tim McKirdy: Sother and I both came up through professional kitchens before drifting into the drinks world. We still cook constantly at home, and we still take on the kinds of elaborate projects that only chefs voluntarily sign themselves up for. So the idea of a show that let us bring food and drink back into the same conversation felt incredibly natural. Most of the great meals or memorable drinks in life involve some interplay between the two. Alcohol shows up in the pan, in the glass, and often in the stories around the table. Sauced gives us a chance to explore that intersection with intention.

Sother Teague: We’ve got a lot to say regarding cocktails and spirits but we both love and miss professional cooking. “Sauced” is a vehicle for us to put the two together and take an audience along with us.

THE MIX: A lot of people decide to start a podcast. Tim, you decided to launch an entire podcast network. Why so ambitious?

TM: I’ve been listening to podcasts for over twenty years and producing them for six, and they’ve always been my favorite medium—the thing your ears can do while your hands are chopping onions or shopping for groceries. At VinePair, I worked across several shows and saw how powerful podcasting could be when you zoom out from the “drinks nerd” niche. Drinks show up everywhere: in films, books, dishes, history. The Coaster was born from the idea that you can look at culture through the lens of what people drink and it felt like the time was right for me to dive into that exploration with both feet (and a glass in hand). “Sauced” asks: “What does it mean to cook with alcohol—and also drink with food?” Other shows will explore other cultural intersections. But that’s the through-line: drinks as a way of understanding the world a little differently.

THE MIX: You guys are so closely associated with the drinks world, I think a lot of people don’t even know you began your careers as chefs. Heck, I forget that fact often! What made you want to come full circle and bring food back into your professional life again with Sauced?

ST: Honestly, my (former) career as a chef has had such an influence on my bar career that I can’t untangle them. I’ve often said “I used to be a chef, now I just make chilled soup.” But the fact is, I couldn’t drink as much or serve as many drinks if I didn’t also fill my stomach. The connection between food and alcoholic drink is intrinsic and I love creating a visible and relatable bridge for people to connect them.

TM: My last job in a kitchen—running a French restaurant in Buenos Aires—overlapped with my first steps into journalism. I’d started learning more about wine and spirits, partly out of curiosity and partly as a way to improve my Spanish. At the same time, the grind of professional kitchens was catching up with me, and I realized I wanted a life where my weekends didn’t belong entirely to other people. Writing about drinks became a continued connection to hospitality without the burnout. But I always knew I’d eventually return to food in some form. “Sauced” finally gave me the right idea, the right partner, and the right moment to bring that part of my life back.

THE MIX: You two come at this subject from very different places. Sother is a bartender and bar owner. Tim is a journalist. Does this result in any differences of opinion in how to tackle a podcast subject?

ST: We’re definitely coming from differing viewpoints, but that’s what makes the podcast dynamic. We can view each recipe with our own perspective and in live-time debate our viewpoints backed up by life experiences as well as inputs from beloved luminaries and contemporaries.

TM: The key is the framework we built for the show. Every dish fits into a recurring structure, so we’re never wandering off into a two-hour ramble. Within that structure, our differences become a strength—two perspectives animating the same story rather than competing with each other.

THE MIX: Walk me through a Sauced episode. Where does it start? Where does it end?

TM: Each episode follows the same skeleton. We start with personal or professional connections to the dish, then give a quick “elevator pitch” for listeners who might not know it well. We identify the dish’s non-negotiables—the defining ingredients or techniques—and dig into its origin story. Is it a prince’s dish or a pauper’s dish? (Almost always: it started as the latter even if it eventually evolved into the former.) From there, we dive into key ingredients, essential techniques, and the drinks pairings the dish naturally invites. And every episode ends with a custom cocktail created or selected specifically for that dish—something to cook with, sip alongside, or enjoy once the plates are cleared.

ST: We choose a food recipe that involves booze like Beef Burgundy, Crepes Suzette or even Bourbon BBQ sauce. Then we dive into the non-negotiable ingredients, and then the techniques involved in producing the dish. Finally, we turn our attention to what we think the perfect drink pairing would be—and not just for eating alongside but often what you should drink while cooking too!

Teague and McKirdy at play.

THE MIX: Between the two of you, you probably have more experience in doing booze-related podcasting than anyone. What’s the key to executing a good booze podcast? And what are things you must avoid?

ST: My experience on “The Speakeasy” tells me that you have to be gracious and welcoming to all listeners and meet them at whatever level they’re at as far as their knowledge goes. I’ll often pause my guests to say things like, “Can you break that down to layman’s terms for the listener.” This makes the information more relatable and interesting for everyone because often the guest will say something insightful while breaking things down. Looking back on my chef career, I was always teaching (I taught at NECI in VT and was the research and technical chef for the show “Good Eats” on the Food Network) so on “Sauced” I want to avoid overcomplicating things. We’ll use terms and describe techniques that are relatable and replicable by the audience. I want people to cook and drink fearlessly.

TM: Clarity is everything for me. From the moment someone encounters your show —the title, the episode name, the artwork—they should know exactly what they’re signing up for. Once they hit play, structure becomes crucial. Recurring segments and signposts help listeners trust that they’re not just being dropped into an unedited conversation. You also have to remember that the show isn’t about you. People come for the subject matter; the host is the guide, not the main character. And finally, it’s important to revisit familiar topics with fresh eyes. The drinks world is full of well-worn stories—I’m always looking for the angle that hasn’t been explored, the detail that changes the way you see something you thought you already understood.

THE MIX: I think of Sother of having a free-wheeling podcasting style and Tim as having a very precise one. How do those two styles come together?

ST: This is apt! Tim definitely reins me in and I think it gives us a rapport that is fun and functional.

TM: We’ve recorded together a few times over the years—on “The Speakeasy” and “Cocktail College”—so we already knew the rapport worked. On “Sauced,” it’s true that I might think about things more structurally and focus on the narrative spine of an episode; Sother, meanwhile, brings the flair of decades of hands-on bar and kitchen experience, and an intuitive sense of hospitality. The tension between structure and spontaneity is what makes the show feel alive—it’s never rigid, but it’s never sprawling either.

THE MIX: When will the first episode drop, and what will it be about? Do you have episodes in the can?

TM: The first episode will focus on Beef Bourguignon and drops January 8, 2026, with new episodes every Thursday thereafter. All episodes are free on major podcast platforms, but we also offer a premium subscription with ad-free episodes, bonus deep dives, and digital recipe cards illustrated specifically for the show. We chose not to rattle off 15 ingredients with quantities etc. on air—it’s bad radio—so the recipe cards give listeners the detailed how-to while the episode focuses on culture, provenance, and technique.

ST: We both thought Beef Bourguignon would set the tone for displaying our template for the structure of the show. We have a few others canned and Tim, the organized one, has two years of episodes mapped out!

THE MIX: Who else should we expect to see on a “Sauced” podcast in the future?

TM: For now, it’s always the two of us. We want listeners to settle into our dynamic before bringing other voices in. Down the line, we’ll definitely welcome guests — chefs, bartenders, historians, or anyone with a meaningful connection to the dish or the ideas around it. One of the core principles of The Coaster is that you don’t need to work in food or drinks to have something interesting to say about them. Drinks touch every corner of culture. That gives us a pretty wide runway.

THE MIX: Finally, what do you like better: drinking with food, or cooking with booze?

ST: I’ll think it over while sipping a Gibson and eating some salt & vinegar fries.

TM: There are pairings so iconic they feel inevitable—the right wine or cocktail can transform a meal. But if I have to choose, I’m in the “cooking with booze” camp. Alcohol is one of the most versatile ingredients a cook can reach for. Think about the complexity that goes into a wine, a spirit, a vermouth—farming, fermentation, distillation, aging, blending. These aren’t just liquids; they’re deeply expressive ingredients. When you fold that complexity into a dish, something magical happens. Drinking with food can elevate a meal. Cooking with alcohol can transform it.

Libraries and Ratios

A table at Seed Library

New York cocktail bar openings have gotten rather studious in recent weeks. Two of the most notable are Seed Library, the latest bar from London-based Ryan Chetiyawardana, and Golden Ratio, a Brooklyn bar from the Redwood Hospitality team (Cafe Mado, Place des Fêtes, Laurel Bakery) that sounds like something you’re taught in high school geometry. The Mix checked out both on a recent December evening.

Seed Library is the second branch of a bar of the same name in London, the only bar in the Chetiyawardana empire that doesn’t have the prefix or suffix “Lyan” in it. It’s located in the cellar of the Hotel Park Avenue on Park Avenue South in Manhattan, and accessed via an orange door on E. 30th. In character, it is much like its London counterpart—snug and decked in warm shades of orange and blonde wood.

As the bar is too young to have launched a fully new cocktail program, the initial list features some Lyan-world greatest hits, including the classic Beeswax Old-Fashioned, which I first tried a decade ago at White Lyan, Ryan’s first bar, and is not to missed. The drink is briefly aged in a bottle lined with New York State beeswax, a process that sands off the edges of the drink and lends a silky, soft mouthfeel to the cocktail. This version is made with Michter’s bourbon and rye.

The Beeswax Old-Fashioned.

Also brought over from London is another standout, the Coriander Seed Gimlet, in which housemade coriander seed cordial takes the place of the usual Rose’s lime juice (or homemade lime cordial, as it more often the case in today’s cocktail bars). A simple potion by Lyan standards, it is equally tart and sweet and possesses surprising depth.

Seed Library.

Also on the menu is More Ducks (Not Veg), a Bramble riff which beguiles one with the promise of an ingredient called Creme d’Escargot, but did not deliver in any sort of briny, snail-like flavor accent (aside from the eye-catching shell garnish); and the Unfiltered Martini, a milky, viscous vodka-potato melange that could find fans among the more adventurous, as long as they do not expect anything resembling a Martini. Drink prices range $20-$26. The brief food menu features a burger, oysters, loaded tater tots and arancini.

The vibe at Seed Library as very chill, effortlessly stylish and relaxed, with flattering lighting and attentive service. Though London-born, it struck me as very New York in character, which, from what I gathered from a recent conversation with Chetiyawardana, was his aim.

The Apple cocktail at The Golden Ratio.

We arrived at Golden Ratio 45 minutes before their midnight closing time, so we were only able to enjoy one round of drinks and some dessert. The watchword here is sustainability, a concept the cocktail world has been chasing for a decade or more with varying degrees of success—by White Lyan itself, The Line hotel in D.C. and others. (The name Golden Ratio refers to both the classic bartender’s “1:1:2” shorthand for the cocktail recipe “One part sour/ one part sweet/ two parts base spirit”; and also the mathematical constant φ (Phi).)

The cocktails each feature housemade distillates made from seasonal greenmarket ingredients and foraged elements that are used in the groups restaurants—Laurel Bakery’s leftover bread; citrus peels from Place des Fêtes, etc.—creating what is touted an “almost zero waste cocktail menu.” The distillates are made in collaboration with “Acid Joe,” a local distiller with Acid Spirits.

The menu at The Golden Ratio.

This is always a challenging approach, as mixologists must begin with what they have, as opposed to what they want or need, to achieve a certain cocktail endgame. Interested in how close they got to the mark, we order the drinks that we were told by the server most resembled a Martini and a Manhattan.

The former was named Fir. Its listed ingredients were only “needles” and “grapefruit.” It’s made from a distillate derived from Grand Fir needles and branches and combine it with clarified grapefruit juice. The two married well, the tartness of the grapefruit contrasting well with the wintery pine spirit. It was certain Martini-esque.

The Manhattan stand-in was called Apple and was made of Calvados and “fallen fruit.” I’ll be honest; this tasted like a glass of Calvados. I like a good glass of Calvados, but I wouldn’t call one a cocktail. Both drinks were $21.

The drinks menu at Golden Ratio is quite original and not a little confusing. A translucent piece of paper is dotted with 12 different colored circles. In the middle of each circle is the name of the drink. Above are the ingredients of the alcoholic version; at the bottom, those of the NA version. It’s a bit like the periodic table and about as user friendly.

I applaud the creativity of it, but, if you’re going to lead the Parton down this unfamiliar sustainability path, best to make the signage a bit clearer.

Odds and Ends…

Jimmy’s Corner, one of the only good reasons for anyone to visit Times Square (aside from theater), is in danger of closing. The boxing-themed dive bar was opened in 1971 by the late trainer Jimmy Glenn, who died in 2020 of coronavirus complications. His son, Adam Glenn, now runs the bar. The bar’s landlord, the powerful, billion-dollar Durst Organization, is looking to void Jimmy’s Corner’s lease and evict the bar. According to Eater, “The landlord argues Glenn’s 2020 death voided the lease at 140 West 44th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues — a claim Glenn’s son, Adam, is challenging in court, accusing Durst of exploiting his elderly father in negotiations and trying to push out a bar long known for its extremely cheap beers, boxing nostalgia, and neighborhood roots. The filing also accuses the landlord of racism toward the bar’s Black customers.” Jimmy’s Corner, which simply drips with character, is regularly cited as one of the city’s best bars… Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy, the owners of the famed cocktail bar Attaboy, at 134 Eldridge Street, are expanding into the space next door, which until recently was their sunnier sister bar Good Guy’s, which recently closed after 17 months in business. When Ross and McIlroy opened Good Guy’s, they said at the time that they didn’t want to make Attaboy bigger. “It’s so special in that room, and doing anything bigger and larger,” Ross told Grub Street, “could really have changed the vibe and the atmosphere.” Things have changed. Attaboy, which was always small, will now double in size… I can be heard talking about Angostura bitters and The Mix on the podcast at the Door County Pulse… My article about Dohohue’s East is now live on the Southforker website… Havana Club, the famed Cuban rum, is lowering the abv of its Original Añejo 3 Años to 37.5% throughout Europe and the UK. It was previously 40% abv. So if you see any bottles on the shelves that are still 40%, snatch ‘em up!