We’ve heard it over and over all our lives, you know, “It’s the thought that counts.” When I was young I imagined it was something people said because they were too cheap to buy a real gift, and as we approach the holidays this year, my mind leads me back to that phrase.

Back at the end of September, I think it was Crate and Barrel who released their Christmas decorations. I couldn’t believe it! It was so early, and yet it seemed like people were already all in. We are now very willing participants in the monetization of our memories. It was not even Halloween yet. As I begin to write this, it’s November 6 in Brooklyn and it’s 80 degrees and the snowflake decorations have gone up across Atlantic Avenue. It all seems very unreal.

The funny thing is, it is real. Everything that is happening now is real. I keep thinking about my family and friends, who, thank goodness, are all real, too. I’ve never appreciated them more than now. In the past few days, I’ve come to realize that in a year where Christmas, Chanukah and Kwanzaa all happen within a day of each other, we will have every opportunity to celebrate like crazy with each other. (I said celebrate, not spend your life savings—this isn’t that kind of gift guide.)

Perhaps this Mix Gift Guide will help you find something that you think someone you care about will really like—and then when you give it to them, hopefully they will love it. But don’t worry if they aren’t as pleased as you wanted them to be; remember, it’s the thought that counts.

Thank you for spending another year with us at The Mix!

We appreciate you.

—Mary Kate

Old Fashioned Giving

Make donations: Last year we ended the guide with charitable giving, but this year we are going to start with it. You will feel great helping others, and if you make a donation in someone’s name, they will feel great, too. Here are a few starter ideas; please feel free to share your ideas in the comments.

ACLU - help to create a more perfect Union.

Another Round Another Rally - benefitting those in the hospitality industry.

Environmental Defense Fund - protect the environment.

Fountainhouse.org - transforming mental illness recovery through community.

Gothamist - reader supported local news, get it while it's still available.

LAMBDA legal - fight against morally wrong and unconstitutional laws.

Speed Rack - breast cancer is affecting women at startlingly young ages, help to support breast cancer research.

Southern Smoke Foundation - putting money directly into the pockets of the people who need it.

SURJ - for when you decide to not just accept things as “differences in opinion” because they are morally abhorrent.

USBG National Charity Foundation - to aid service industry professionals.

You never know what you might find in an old tin.

Bake things: People love baked goods. And if they don’t, they are heartless monsters. Bake something, put it in an old tin, like this one above or put it in a fancy container, like the $40 wooden topped ones from William Sonoma. If they don’t like the treats, at least they can use the container to hold all their phone chargers in one place. Be truly generous and include the recipe on a hand written card (and don’t leave out any ingredients!).

Give writing paper, pens and stamps: The way we interact is rapidly changing. Give someone tangible means for dropping you a line, snail mail style. Gift them writing paper with a pen and stamps. And if you're really a control freak, pre-address and stamp the envelopes to yourself.

Mayte Estbri’s divine homemade calendars and notebooks. The perfect gift.

Homemade Calendars and Notebooks: I found Mayte Esbri’s calendars and notebooks at the 1862 Dry Bar in Madrid. I gave them to family and friends and they loved them. If you like, circle important dates for them to remember on the calendar; they’ll appreciate the help. Ranging in price from about 12-22 Euros, they can take a couple weeks to reach the U.S., so plan ahead.

$6 Mahjong tile key chains, and an adorable medium sized blow-mold snowman from Yesterday’s News on Court Street in Brooklyn and a wall of NYC Neighborhood Pigeon artwork from Fishs Eddy in Manhattan.

A vintage glass cheese plate at Yesterday’s News in Brooklyn.

Add Personality to Your Gifts: The world doesn’t need to manufacture any more plastic things. Go to a thrift shop or someplace like Fishs Eddy to find a fun individual gift. Bring the host a mid-century cocktail mixing pitcher ($15) or make your gift tag out of a mahjong keychain ($6). Add some lasting fun to your homemade treats by putting them on a vintage tray ($15). Your cheese log will thank you for it. Give your best friend a delightful “New York Neighborhood Pigeon Work of Art” from Fishs Eddy. Nothing says love like a portrait of a Park Slope pigeon ($20). Then there is my personal favorite: a vintage Christmas blow mold ($22). You get so attached to them, it’s hard to put them away after the holidays. This is how our “bar Santa” came to be a year round fixture at our home bar.

One of my favorite gifts, an antique cocktail mixing pitcher. Recipes included!

If you like vintage items, follow Tell Tail Vintage on Instagram. Curated by Charles Joly, you can find amazing barware and other items here, plus he donates 10% of the profits to charity.

Things in Bottles

Sother Teague’s bitters: $30 each, or $55 for both, these are perfect for the holiday season, either giving them or using them! Garden Party Bitters is a fresh combination of snappy ginger, herbaceous basil and cooling cucumber. Driftwood Bitters is based on Don’s Mix, a familiar combination of cinnamon & grapefruit. And each bottle is autographed by the maker!

Seasn non-alcoholic bitters: Ben Branson, the founder of Seedlip Non-Alcoholic Spirits, launched a non-alcoholic bitters brand called seasn. Developed over the past six years, he experimented with more than 80 herbs and spices to make seasn LIGHT and DARK. At $21.50 per bottle or $42 for the pair, they are available on Amazon.com here an here, seasnyourdrinks.com, and at select retailers.

Quincy Brine and Olives: Try these delicious olives in a swimming pool of brine. They are very tasty and, yes, definitely Pigpen approved! About $15 a bottle.

Bottled Cocktails: So, maybe you don’t want to mix drinks at your holiday party. Maybe you want an easier lift. Fill your fridge with these grab-and-go mixed adult beverages.

Bar Diver: Both non-alcoholic and alcoholic bottled cocktails. Joe Heron, the found of Copper & Kings brandy, recently got in the bottled cocktail game. We particularly like his take on the 50/50 Martini. Social Hour Harvest Whiskey Sour: Brooklyn bar owner Julie Reiner and her partner Tom Macy author one of the best lines of canned cocktails out there. They are all good, but the Harvest Whiskey Sour, made with George Dickel, is a standout. Dante Negroni Sessions: New York’s Dante was one of the first cocktail bars to get in on the bottled cocktail biz, and they’re still one of the best. Tip Top Proper Cocktails: Some of the best canned cocktails, including Modern Classics crafted with the OG bartenders who made them.

Merry Margarita boxed kit ($69): A friend of The Mix suggested this Teremana kit to make a holiday inspired Merry Margarita, a margarita that’s made with Teremana Reposado, pomegranate juice for the red color, and seasonal spices. Only available from Nov. 4 to Dec. 31st, and will feature a 375ml bottle of Teremana Reposado, the ingredients for the cocktail, a holiday cocktail booklet, and a QR code for a Teremana cocktail shaker to redeem online.

The Cierto Tequila Ultimate VIP Gift Set: Trying to get rid of some of that expendable income? For $999 you can buy your loved one a top shelf tequila experience: all of Cierto’s award-winning Private Collection tequilas, in it own travel case. Private Collection Blanco, Private Collection Reposado, Private Collection Añejo, Private Collection Extra Añejo. Doesn’t anyone keep anything private anymore?

Fort Hamilton’s Holiday Collection: These feature limited-edition hand-painted bottles by Brooklyn artist Ava Bramlett. Yum. I doubt they’ll make it to New Years.

Fort Hamilton Holiday Edition New World Dry Gin:750ml $49.99 Fort Hamilton Holiday Edition Single Barrel Rye Whiskey 750ml $69.99 | Fort Hamilton Holiday Edition Double Barrel Bourbon: 750ml $54.99 Fort Hamilton Holiday Gift Box: 3 x 375ml of New World Gin, Double Barrel Bourbon, and Single Barrel Rye | $99.99

Weber Ranch Vodka ($29): This unique vodka is crafted exclusively from 100% Blue Weber Agave. Tastes like agave, drinks like vodka. Bring something different to the party this year.

Sango Blanco 100% Agave African spirit ($45): Made with wild African Agave Americana and Agave Salmiana from South Africa by Spearhead Spirits, by an independent, black-owned business that champions the natural flavors of Africa. They aim to improve representation of the African continent on the global spirits stage, so give them a hand.

Westward Whiskey Distiller’s Gift Subscription: ($215-$430): From two to four bottles sent in single shipments. Let Westward decide what to give your loved ones this holiday—trust them, it’s all great. Or if you’re the type to plan: I doubt you can find any Westward Whiskey Milestone now, but plan now for next year and your friends will think you’ve got it together. Milestone is the annual batch made using the twenty-one-barrel Solera system used exclusively for this offering. The ultimate “infinity bottle” by Miles Munroe. ($249)

Haus Alpenz: Visit their website to look for gifts that show you are thinking about what someone might like. Like St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram for mixing up delicious cocktails. If you like an Expresso Martini, I’d add St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram to it for the holidays. Yum. Or Batavia Arrack van Oosten ($32.99). A friend of The Mix was just in Stockholm where a hotel bar has a year round mix of Batavia arrack, Cognac and pineapple juice. Use it in punches, or just with ginger ale and lime. Think of how much fun you’ll have saying “Batavia Arrack van Oosten” over and over at your holiday party.

Jaywalk Heirloom Rye from Brooklyn.

Jaywalk Heirloom Rye Whiskey ($129): 13 years in the making, Jaywalk Heirloom Rye is the most audacious whiskey yet to come from Brooklyn’s New York Distilling Company. A project that started with just 10 seeds of a 17th century variety of rye native to New York has come to fruition as a 7-year-old, single-barrel, cask-strength whiskey. Tropical fruit and caramelized sugar underline an undulating rye as a testament to the belief that American rye whiskey is more than just spice. Believe me, we’ve tasted few ryes that are better. Available in person, by delivery in New York or by domestic shipping from Union Square Wine & Spirits and Gnarly Vines.

The Pathfinder ($39): The “Pappy van Winkle of N/A brands,” this Seattle-made, no-abv amaro is hard to find sometimes, but well worth the hunt. You will want this around when the holidays are over and Dry January arrives. (That said, when I asked the founder of the company how he drank it, he said “with whiskey.”)

Michter’s Everything: Among the most joyous days of the year at the Simonson-Murray household are when a new bottling of Michter’s whiskey comes through the mail. This Kentucky distiller is among the most consistently excellent in the whiskey world. The Straight Rye and Straight Bourbon are the affordable benchmarks, but the 10-year-olds are well worth the investment, if you can find them.

Du Nord Apple Liqueur ($37): This unique spirit out of Minnesota, full and apple flavor and spices, is made for the holidays!

DeGroff Bitter Aperitivo ($30): Vaunted barman Dale DeGroff got in the spirts game recently by releasing an aperitivo and an amaro under his own name. And you know Dale isn’t going to steer you wrong when it comes to serious matters like what goes into your Negroni!

Orgeat Works Orgeat ($19-$22): Around our house, we don’t use any other orgeat in our Mai Tais than that made by Brooklyn’s own “Tiki Adam” Kolesar. Also check out the Mai Tai Mix he collaborated on with Jeff “Beachbum” Berry. It’s perfect for anyone craving a decent Mai Tai when on the road.

Del Maguay Mezcal ($40 and up): Whatever agave varietal you’re looking for, whatever flavor profile you’re after, its likely Del Maguey’s line of “single village” expressions contains it.

Barware

Audrey Saunders Dividend Carafe and Bowl Set: At $16.98, the Saunders Dividend Carafe and Bowl Set is this year’s most dynamic duo. It will be your friend’s favorite gift and also your wallet’s. In a never-ending effort to spread the cocktail gospel, Audrey’s set will make your friend’s cocktail hours legendary. While you’re at it, pick up a sour glass six-pack for yourself; you know you need them.

The Audrey Saunders Selection at Cocktail Kingdom’s website. Go visit.

Robert Simonson Old Fashioned Set ($50): Cocktail Kingdom has everything you need to trick out your at-home bar, but your first stop at CK online should be for the one-of-a-kind Old-Fashioned Set by Robert Simonson. These are classically beautiful and sturdy, heavy-bottomed glasses folks. Each set comes with two glasses, a recipe card and a historically accurate wooden muddler for crushing your sugar cube and bitters, all snugly set in a red jewel box. And I ask you, who does not want their own personal Old-Fashioned Spoon? The answer of course, is no one. Go ahead—drink an Old-Fashioned the way your great-grandfather did. You deserve it.

Numbered Cafe de L'enfer (Cafe from Hell) Tiki Diablo mug ($130): By Tiki Diablo and Sother Teague, this mug with cloven foot and skull motif makes a great gift for all your favorite minions. Includes E-Book with 6 original and 3 classic recipes, along with access to themed Spotify playlist. 23 oz. capacity; 8 inches tall.

Anything from Jack and Joie: If you are lucky enough to get to shop in Door County, Wisconsin, in person this season, run to Jack and Joie in Fish Creek for all of your barware needs. They truly have one of the best selections in any state. In the store they carry lovely vintage pieces, as well as fun new items like Wisconsin Old-Fashioned glasses, Door County cherry glasses, Bloody Mary glasses (and the accompanying “snit” glass), drink tag pom-poms, coasters, muddlers, bar towels and more! The new items are all available on-line.

Shake things up at your friend’s parties—see what I did there? From abc carpet & home’s $450 gold tone cocktail shaker to Big Night’s 24kt gold plated shaker for $180, you can certainly bring the best gift to the party. But, while you’re at it, The Mix’s own Mark Ward picked out a stylish shaker from Target for a mere $14 that will make you seem tasteful for less money! The winner for the budget hindered is a $3 glass and metal shaker (also at Target), which Mark Ward also chose.

Clockwise: $180 24K gold shaker from Big Night (Better than a gold toilet). Mark Ward recommended $14 shaker from Target. I found the same one for $48 in NYC. The awesome $3 budget shaker (also a Mark Ward find). The $450 gold shaker from ABC Carpet & Home.

Bryant’s Highball Glass: If you find yourself wanting a stylish Bryant's Zombie Glass for $15, please stop by when you’re in MKE. If you aren’t there anytime soon, please let us know and we’ll pick you up some next time we are there.

Bryant’s newest glass.

Books

There are a lot of books we like to feature at The Mix. But here are a few we recommend this holiday season that make for excellent giving:

Nick Mautone ($9-$12): This friend of The Mix not only created the ubiquitous Honey Deuce, but wrote a lot of cocktail books. Take a look, and I’m sure you’ll find one that will be the perfect gift. Miniature in price and size, but big on fun and information.

The Cocktail Parlor ($22.99): Nicola Nice’s new book follows the journey of the cocktail through American history via women’s homes. “In The Cocktail Parlor, Dr. Nicola Nice, sociologist and spirits entrepreneur, gives women their long-overdue spotlight in cocktail history and shows how they still impact cocktail culture today.”

A Quick Drink: The Speed Rack Guide to Winning Cocktails for Any Mood ($27.50): Created by award-winning bartenders Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix with writer Megan Krigbaum, “A Quick Drink spotlights the duo’s hard-earned beverage industry wisdom and draws inspiration from their shared experiences as co-founders of the popular global bartending competition Speed Rack” to benefit breast cancer research.

Aaron Goldfarb’s Dusty Booze ($27): Give this collection of fascinating stories of people in search for old booze and transform your friends into real-life dusty hunters!

Let’s Get Blitzen ($14): Sother Teague’s small but mighty holiday cocktail book, we suggest checking it out. Also, don’t miss out on Sother’s book, I'm Just Here for the Drinks ($25), a guide to spirits, drinking and more than 100 extraordinary cocktails.

Between the Lines: Steppenwolf's Seagull and A Reluctant Actor's Journey Back to the Stage ($16): by Eric Simonson. The untold story of Chicago Theater in the 80s. No one has ever heard this story, because no one has ever told it before.

Give someone your favorite book. I know, they may not even read it, but maybe they will— and wouldn’t that be something. Here’s one from my top five, The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin. At $14 for the paperback from Baldwin and Company, it’s almost cheaper than the accompanying card, but worth much more, don’t you think?

Bookstores

If you’re looking for an independent bookstore to support when making your holiday purchases, we wholly endorse him these shops. In many cases, they carry signed copies of the above volumes, for that extra special gift-giving touch.

Cocktail Lifestyle

FieldDay x The Dead Rabbit “SawDust” Tin Candle ($30): You never think about how much you love candles until you run out. Don’t run out, buy this small-batch, soy wax candle and bring the scents of The Dead Rabbit (sawdust, mahogany, whiskey) home.

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge: Don’t let your Milwaukee loved ones go without a Brandy Old-Fashioned and Tom & Jerry this holiday season. Get them a Bryant’s gift certificate. The passes are also good at Bryant’s sister bars At Random and Jazz Estate.

The Crunkleton: Do you have any North Carolina friends or relatives? Give them a gift certificate from one of Gary Crunkleton’s three great bars!

Gothic Flower Fashion: Your source for offbeat, unique fashion apparel, each item custom made.

Drinkify Me: Your only source for caricatures that make you look like your favorite cocktail! Artist and cocktail enthusiast Dave Stolte will give you a refreshing new look.

Koren Shadmi Artwork: Do you like the drawing of Robert that goes along with the Field Reports? Then you will like Koren’s other illustrations.

Jenny Lemons Martini Hair Claw Clip: My sister Betsy told me about Jenny Lemons and I love this clip. Lots of other Martini accoutrement too!

Clockwise: Modeling the nail bling, various choices for bling, the Martini bling and Italian dinner bling. Amazing.

Custom magnet nail art sets by Belinda Chang ($50-$500): Yes, these tiny little adorable Martinis and things stick to your nails—and this nail bling won’t fall off, even when hard shaking a cocktail. With more than 900 pieces of food and drink, Belinda has the right fit for your nails. To purchase or rent, DM Belinda at her IG handle: @belinda_chicago

Panier Wine Bags $125-$330: also recommended by Belinda Chang, she stands by these wine bags, as they are the first to be designed by and for sommeliers and fine drinks lovers. Good looking too!

Ice-ice baby. It’s a necklace and a lifestyle.

Cubo Glass Ice Cube Necklace – MoMA Design Store: At just $125, I consider this the only necklace you’ll ever need. Calling Camper English…

Bocca Sofa – MoMA Design Store ($1,750): described as a sofa evoking Salvador Dalí’s 1930s artwork Mae West’s Face which May be Used as a Surrealist Apartment, I just think of my visits the ladies room at the Grand Central Oyster bar. Either way, it slaps.

Merch from the Restaurant Guys: Where can you buy fun stuff? Where can you go for special events with cocktail kings and queens like Dale and Jill Degroff? Where can you hear food and drink’s most famous folks talk with a couple of guys from Jersey? Yup. Click on the link.

Thanks for looking at our gift guide, we had a lot of fun making it.

If you’re still searching, perhaps take a look at last year’s 2023 Mix Gift Guide, there’s lots more to consider there.

Here’s to us all being together with our loved ones during the holidays.

-Mary Kate and Robert

And finally, one more suggestion…..

