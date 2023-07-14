Do you have a virtual brass plaque on the Bar Regulars wall? Well, why not!?

Here they are, the newest group of Bar Regulars! We’re thrilled about it—not just because of the financial support, but because they really are the most involved group of readers here at The Mix, participating in conversations, making suggestions, and reading all the posts (and, even better, liking the posts they read!). We cannot thank you enough. You people are the best.

When one thinks of “clicks” in terms of other publications, it’s primarily something to show their advertisers and basis for monetary gain. But when our readers—both free and paid—click on and read the stories, it lets us know you are interested in what we are doing. And when you respond with a like or a comment, it lets us know you are engaged. And the bottom line is when you become a paid subscriber, you help keep us going, because The Mix does not get financial support from anyone but you. So thank you all and please keep reading!

Now, if you will, please excuse us a bit early this Friday, because we’ve got a Bar Regular meeting to attend. ;-) 🥃🍺🍹🍸🍷

(You can join in on the meeting, if you like. Just step up and graduate to Bar Regular status! Click the link below.)