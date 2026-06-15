A frond of an agave plant.

In April 2008, I took the five-day Beverage Alcohol Resource course. It was (and still is) an immersive class in spirits and cocktail education. I was the only journalist in a room of bartenders. I arrived at Astor Center in Manhattan at 8 a.m. on Monday and didn’t come up for air until Friday at 6 p.m.

Part of each day’s work were blind tastings of different spirit categories. We’d nose and taste a succession of glasses, make notes and rate them, finally discussing them with the instructors. When we got to the Tequila flight, the assembled students were stunned to discover a class favorite turned out to be Cabo Wabo, the celebrity tequila introduced by Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar in 1996.

But things were about to change for agave spirits, including Tequila and Mezcal, and very rapidly. In a short time, Tequila would no longer be that spirit you shot back with salt and a lime. No longer would Mezcal be that forbidding bottle with the worm in it. I witnessed the redemption of agave spirits in the United States first hand over the next two decades.

The bar at Mayahuel.

The year before I took the BAR 5-day, a bartender named Phil Ward was playing around with a bottle of mezcal at Death & Co. It was a spirit few people were mixing them then. He came up with the Oaxaca Old-Fashioned, an agave spin on the classic cocktail. It went on to become a modern classic cocktail.

A year after my BAR session, in 2009, Ward would open Mayahuel in the East Village. It was the first serious-minded agave bar in New York City, and one where all the cocktails on the menu had a Tequila or Mezcal base.

A menu at Mayahuel.

It was at Mayahuel, a few months after it opened, that I met Ron Cooper. He was a New Mexico artist who would become the Johnny Appleseed of Mezcal in the United States. He had discovered the wonders and diversity of Mezcal in his explorations of the Mexican countryside, and decided the world needed to understand this centuries-old spirit better.

Ron Cooper and I in Mayahuel on the day the bar closed in 2018.

So, 1995, he founded Del Maguey, a line of what he called “single village” Mezcals, drawn from small producers in remote towns. He hand-sold these to bars and bartenders across the United States, trying to dispel the notion that mezcal was some mysterious, roughhewn rotgut; that it was, in fact, a world-class spirit.

Leave a comment

It was on Mayahuel’s second floor that Cooper handed me a copita, a small, shallow dish which was, I was told, the proper vessel from which to drink mezcal. (It was many years later when I learned that copitas were not common drinking vessels in Mexico, but a thing invented by Cooper. In 2023, Del Maguey recalled their Copitas because they may exceed FDA guidance levels for leachable lead.)

The sign outside Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, following roughly the same timeline, Julio Bermejo was teaching his customers, one by one, to better know and respect Tequila. His parents owned Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco. Julio was in charge of the bar. He carried and poured only the best, 100% Tequila brands he could find. Along the way, he invented the Tommy’s Margarita, which was made without curaçao, the better to showcase the Tequila.

A meal at La Perla in London, during an interview with Tomas Estes in 2015.

Over in London, another Californian named Tomas Estes was educating English bartenders and barflies about quality Tequila at his SoHo restaurant Café Pacifico. It was the second branch of a restaurant he has first launched in Amsterdam. He never stopped preaching and cause hundreds of bartenders to become agave converts. In 2008, he and Carlos Camarena, a third-generation Tequila distiller, created their own brand, Tequila Ocho, and introduced the idea of terroir–typically reserved for wine—to the Tequila industry.

A cocktail at The Pastry War in Houston.

And in Philadelphia, David Suro, a native of Guadalajara, was fighting the good fight from his base at a restaurant called, appropriately, Tequilas.

“Tequila means ‘place of work,’ ” he explained to me, when I interviewed him for a 2017 profile in Imbibe. “I found that very appropriate. I was going to be working my butt off for years, long days. But the name was a big challenge in 1986. People don’t trust a place called Tequilas. They think there will be trouble. It was a battle with the community to try to tell them that there is nothing wrong with that name, that there is a lot of history and culture behind it.”

Like Estes, Suro’s advocacy had taken on a tactile form in Siembra Azul, his line of 100% agave Tequilas.

David Suro and myself at Tequilas restaurant.

This newfound passion for ancient spirits was found in Mexico as well. In 2009, Pedro Jimenez Gurria founded Mezonte in Guadalajara. More library than bar or bottle shop, Mezonte was a non-governmental organization (NGO) that was dedicated to “protect and spread information about traditional mezcales through tastings, videos, texts, academic, biological, cultural, gastronomica aspects, conversations, etc…focused on promoting solely traditional mezcals, especially those from Jalisco and Michoacan.”

I attended a tasting at Mezonte in 2017. After it was finished, the American bartenders present all charged the counter, empty suitcases in hand, and bought every bottle in the place to take home to their bars.

Mezonte in Guadalajara.

A similar opertion, Mezcaloteca, opened in Oaxaca City 2010. It is a tasting room, “dedicated to the conservation and dissemination of diversity in traditional mezcals and their biocultural processes.”

These were the places where agave enthusiasts—people didn’t have the time of a Ron Cooper to travel the byways of Mexico—could sample artisanal spirits made in traditional methods by long-standing distilling families.

(I visited Mezcaloteca this past spring. My companions were not bartenders, but sommeliers. They did not storm the bar with empty suitcases.)

Mezcaloteca in Oaxaca City.

Leave a comment

Mayahuel’s model was soon copied by others all over the United States and the world. “Mezcaleria”—a bar that served mezcal—was suddenly a word everyone in hospitality knew.

In 2011, Eater published an article about 21 bars where you could drink Mezcal; most were just cocktail bars that happened to stock a few bottles of Mezcal. A few years later, agave drinkers didn’t have to compromise.

Pastry War, founded by bartenders Bobby Heugel and Alba Huerta, opened in Houston in 2013. Clavel arrived in Baltimore in 2015. Mezcaleria Las Flores opened in Chicago, Ghost Donkey in New York and Espita Mezcaleria in Washington, D.C., all in 2016. There was Madre Mezcaleria in Brooklyn, Quiote in Chicago and Coyote Mezcalería in Portland, Oregon, all launched in 2017.

Most of these bars are no longer with us. But for every one that closed, two replacements sprung up.

With that rise in agave consumption came some unusual challenges. Cocktail bars were suddenly fielding a lot of mezcal-or-nothing orders.

“It used to be, ‘Can you use vodka instead?’” Todd Thrasher, a bar owner in the Washington D.C., area, told me for a 2018 article in the New York Times. He was recalling customers who asked that a particular cocktail be made with vodka rather than the spirit traditionally used.

Now the all-around substitute was mezcal. Mezcal margaritas—an easy leap of logic—became common orders. But there were also requests for Mezcal Negronis, Mezcal old-fashioneds and Mezcal Last Words.

Bars responded by putting more agave cocktails on their menus. And customers responded by ordering those drinks. Beginning around 2018, cocktails with Tequila and Mezcal in them routinely emerged as the best sellers at any bar. It was like a restaurant putting a burger on the menu. Everyone knew what 75% of the customers were going to order.

That is still the case.

But with great exposure comes great problems. Soon, agave advocates were worryied that the world was appreciating Tequila and Mezcal a little too much! Agave spirits are made, after all, from the agave plant. This was not corn or rye or potatoes. An agave takes anywhere from 7 to more than 20 years to grown to full maturity. As a raw product upon which to build a business, agaves are not, as the corporate lingo goes, “scalable.”

Share

“A lot of people come in and say, ‘I only want something that’s grown in the wild,’” Espita Mezcaleria bartender Megan Barnes told me for a 2018 New York Times article I wrote. “We try to steer people away from those, because if you’re constantly drinking these wild agaves, you’re depleting the wild agave fields in Mexico, and then there’s nothing left. We try to teach our customers to be responsible, and we’re responsible ourselves.”

There, in a shot glass, was the 21st-century quandary Tequila and mezcal drinkers faced. Never before had the spirits been more visible, plentiful or popular. And never before were they in greater danger in terms of long-term sustainability.

This dilemma was exacerbated by a sudden upsurge in corporate interest. The liquor giant Diageo signed a distribution deal with Mezcal Unión, a young brand from Mexico City. Bacardi bought a minority stake in the brand Ilegal Mezcal. Pernod Ricard would eventually buy Del Maguey. The Campari Group bought Montelobos. Board rooms and agave fields were not a good marriage. Global corporations are not known for being patient or shying away from industrialization.

There were also many new brands. Some of these were backed by celebrities, almost none them of Mexican descent. The first—well, after Sammy Hagar—was George Clooney. He did well with his Casamigos Tequila, which he co-founded in 2012 and sold to Diageo for $1 billion.

After that, came the deluge. Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Kendall Jenner, “Breaking Bad” actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Cheech Marin, and George Strait all have their own Tequilas or mezcals.

A field of agave in Oaxaca.

Around 2017, I decided the rising fortunes of agave spirits needed to be addressed in book form. There has been a few books about agave spirits and their history and production. But there had been none about agave cocktails beyond the ocasional slipshod paean to the Margarita. There were hundreds of great new agave cocktail recipes out there, and a pubic thirsty for them. A curated recipe book was needed.

I pitched this idea to Ten Speed Press and they bit. They initially wanted to call it Tequila and Mezcal Cocktails. I told them the order should be reversed; Mezcal was the hotter property now. And so Mezcal and Tequila Cocktails was born in 2021. Photographer Lizzie Munro and I shot the photos for the book in the teeth of the Covid-19 pandemic in two lovely Brooklyn cocktail bars that sadly no longer exist: Donna and Diamond Reef.

A cocktail at a book event for Mezcal and Tequila Cocktails in Kingston, NY.

The book was divided into three categories: cocktails that had Mezcal as a base spirit; cocktails that had Tequila as a base spirit; and cocktails that called for both Tequila and Mezcal.

It was my first book to take a base spirit as its focus; previous books had been about the histories of specific cocktails (The Old-Fashioned; the Martini), specific cocktail structures (Three-Ingredient Cocktails), and cocktail history (A Proper Drink).

My hunch was right. Mezcal and Tequila Cocktails has proven to be my third most popular book, after The Old-Fashioned and 3-Ingredient Cocktails.

This was also the book to which I contributed the most original cocktails. I’ve included two of them below.

There were other agave books as well, including How the Gringos Stole Tequila: The Modern Age of Mexico’s Most Traditional Spirit by Chantal Martineau (2015); Mezcal by Emma Janzen (2017); Finding Mezcal: A Journey into the Liquid Soul of Mexico, with 40 Cocktails by Ron Cooper (2018); Understanding Mezcal by James Schroeder (2018); Agave Spirits: The Past, Present, and Future of Mezcals by Gary Paul Nabhan Ph.D. and David Suro Piñera (2023); and many more.

A agave field in Oaxaca.

Agave spirits have, in recent years, suffered from the same problems that other spirits have, with a decline in alcohol consumption since the pandemic being among the most prominent. Comercam released its annual report recently, showing a severe decline in Mezcal production numbers, amounting to almost 40% from 2024 to 2025.

As an analysis by the Mezcalistas website put it:

There is no doubt 2025, and so far 2026, remain challenging. This is a market currently driven by price, with mezcals priced below $50 (retail) dominating sales. Since those are mezcals concentrated among 5-8 brands, think of a market that is increasingly dominated by cocktails and brands that have national distribution. It is therefore incumbent upon consumers to determine the diversity of the market. In other words, maybe focus on drinking quality, even if it costs a little bit more.

Against this complex backdrop, The Mix—which in August 2024 staged Gin Week, and Bourbon and Rye Week in February 2025—decided to make Mezcal and Tequila the subject of its next dedicated spirits week.

Over the next six days, readers will be treated to daily stories about specific agave bars, interviews with agave experts, profiles of agave spirit makers and lots of lots of agave cocktail recipes and reviews. Some of the stories are drawn from our recent trips to Oaxaca and Mexico City.

A Jimador at work.

Editorial note on the reviews of Tequila and Mezcal bottlings. In the days to come, we will post dozens of reviews of various brands of Tequila and Mezcal, including blanco, reposado and añejo expressions of both. This is not a curated, invitation-only list. For the past two months, we have posted regular notices on The Mix, calling on agave producers to send us their brands if they wished them to be reviewed. The reviews that follow this week are of the bottles that were sent to us.

In rare instances, we reached out to select producers for samples, when we felt that their brand’s absence among the reviews would be a glaring omission. But those cases were the exception, not the rule. So, if you don’t see a review of your favorite Tequila or mezcal (“Where’s Patrón?!”), that’s because the producer did not send us a sample. It’s that simple.

Now, If you’re interested in climbing aboard this week of agave content, well, we have an offer:

A scene from Almu in Oaxaca.

Mezcal and Tequila Week Sale!

As always with our spirit week spectaculars, Mezcal and Tequila Week is a great time to become a paid subscriber to The Mix. Because we are holding a week-long sale. Until midnight of Sunday, June 21, monthly, annual and Bar Regular subscriptions to This Mix will be 20% off. That means an annual subscription will be only $40! And a Bar Regular subscription will be just $120.

Paid subscribers have a lot to look forward to: in addition to great articles, there will be discounts on tickets to the Martini Expo this coming September, special book events and our Bar Regulars will receive my new book, Bourbon and Rye Cocktails this October. Don’t miss out!

Click on the link below to take you to the special sale!

Mezcal and Tequila Week Sale!

Now, on to those recipes!