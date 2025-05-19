The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
1h

Do you think the Hallmark version of "A Pop-Up Called Pancakes" will involve a puppy named Pancakes? Will Izzy do a pop-up in a small town, only to realize her big city life was meaningless until she met Pancakes the puppy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Simonson
Martin Doudoroff's avatar
Martin Doudoroff
12mEdited

Can’t think of anything nice to say on the main topic so, 🤐

Going to Rochester, again, this year?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Simonson and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Simonson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture