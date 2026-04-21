A promotional button for a Harvey Wallbanger.

In 1969, the Harvey Wallbanger hit. The simple highball, made of vodka, orange juice and the vanilla-tasting Italian liqueur Galliano, was a juggernaut. There were Harvey Wallbanger parties, t-shirts and cakes. The drink and its droopy mascot (“The name is Harvey Wallbanger and I can be made”) were inescapable.

This caused Big Liquor to sit up and pay attention. Because the Harvey Wallbanger wasn’t just a cocktail sensation, it was a corporate invention. While a bartender had likely invented the drink, one Donato Antone, it was McKesson Imports, the U.S. importer of Galliano, and George Bednar, its marketing director, that made the cocktail a cultural phenomenon, leading up to faux Presidential run for Harvey in 1972.

There had been corporate sallies into highball territory in the past, like Dr. Pepper’s hot Schuss-Boomer and Squirt soda’s gin-laced Snowball and whiskey-spiked Glowball, but none of them had taken hold the way the Wallbanger did.

A Harvey Wallbanger poster.

Maybe, the brass at other liquor companies and importers thought, just maybe, we could repeat Galliano’s success. Maybe we could be the next Harvey Wallbanger! All we need is a drink and a gimmick.

This led to an onslaught of crappy highballs with whimsical names and accompanying merch. The Pussycat. The Swampwater. The Red Baron. And many more.

Needless to say, none of the above matched the performance of Harvey. They burned brightly for a year or two and then disappeared when their corporate masters decided to cut their losses and bail. But, if you traverse the aisles of antique malls—as I often do—you can discover artifacts of this lost breed of misbegotten barworld go-tos, including napkins, custom glassware, signage and more.

Here are the histories behind a few of those forgotten drinks:

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