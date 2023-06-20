Eddie Muller.

No movie genre is more associated with drinking and bars than film noir. So it makes perfect sense that Eddie Muller has authored a cocktail book, Noir Bar. It which was released in May and has proved itself an instant bestseller.

Muller—as the host of TCM’s “Noir Alley,” emcee of roaming noir film festivals, and author of several books on that dark-shadowed school of flicks—is a walking encyclopedia of film noir and its most devoted champion. Film history is, however, Muller’s second career. His first? Bartender! He learned that trade in his native San Francisco (appropriately, the most noir city there is) at the Golden Gate Bartending School on Larkin Street. It was at the time the dark ages of the cocktail, so few drinkers cared about Muller’s newly acquired talents in constructing Ward Eights and Grasshoppers. But Muller cared. He retains a passion for mixed drinks to this day. (When he signed on at TCM, he insisted that the set of “Noir Alley” have a functioning bar.)

The cocktails included in Noir Bar include many classics, some of which played a significant supporting role in certain films. Stingers are part of what gets Ray Milland in trouble in The Big Clock. Pearl Divers menaced Anne Baxter’s memory in The Blue Gardenia. Others refreshments are thematically linked. The cocktail to drink while watching Deadline U.S.A. is, of course, a Journalist. And a Brooklyn cocktail is apt for a screening of The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, starring Brooklynite Barbara Stanwyck.

Over here at The Mix, we love film noir almost as much as we love cocktails. Recently, The Mix spoke with Muller about his new book. The interview, edited for space and clarity, is below. “It’s nice to be talking to someone from the cocktail side, instead of the movie side,” he said.

How did this book come about?

Eddie Muller: To be totally honest about it, my editor at Running Press, it was her idea. They had produced a number of successful cocktails books. Running Press is the imprint of Turner Classic Movies. In the past they’d done tie-ins, like movie-night menus and things like that. They had recently done a revised and expanded edition of my original film noir book, Dark City, and it did extremely well. She just suggested, as a follow-up, a cocktail book, without knowing that I had a longstanding interest in the subject. As soon as she said it, I said, “Yeah, I can do that.”

I was surprised and pleased to learn that you had been a bartender.

EM: It was literally a lifetime ago, but I’ve never stopped being a professional drinker, shall we say. I’m old enough to remember when there was no real cocktail culture left. It sort of skipped my generation. I learned to bartend in the 1970s, when—well, obviously people were still drinking, but it was not yet the thing that it would become when the cocktail renaissance happened.

Were you surprised when the cocktail came back about 20 years ago?

EM: No, not really, because, interestingly, it sort of coincided with what had become my second career with film noir. It was 24 years ago that I did my first film festival, which was in Hollywood. Revival theaters were sort of—we didn’t realize it at the time, but they were at the end of the line. My festivals were extremely successful and led to the creation of this network of noir city festivals, and I’ve done stuff overseas. I realized, watching the audience, that this was part of a whole retro culture and that cocktails and swing dancing, the clothes—the whole century vibe that was being revived by a generation younger than me—it all dovetailed in a really wonderful way.

They do seem to go hand in hand, those sort of things. I was very impressed by the description of your full-scale cocktail lounge in your garage.

EM: The story is, I was going to Hollywood every year to do this film festival. It was 1998 or 1999 that I did my first noir festival in Hollywood. And a good friend of mine, who was a photographer in New York, had moved to Los Angeles, and he was renting a house that coincidentally was the first home owned by Bette Davis in Hollywood. It was also the home in front of which Hugh Grant was arrested for solicitation that time. So there was a vibe about the place. My friend Ron built this huge tiki lounge in the patio of the house, and I was staying in this place when I was hosting my film festival and we had a great time. It was fabulous. We would invite people over for late-night “seminars,” as we called them. It was a blast. But then the house was sold out from under Ron, and he was heartbroken that the lounge was going to go with it. So I actually bought it from him. I dismantled it, put it in a U-Haul truck, drove it up here to my house in the San Francisco area, gutted the existing garage, put in plumbing, redid the wiring, and just rebuilt the whole garage as a cocktail lounge.

You have some original cocktails in the book. Had you ever created original cocktails before?

EM: No, not when I was working as a bartender. I did everything from the book, so to speak—Patrick Gavin Duffy and all the other ones. It was fun. After you’ve consumed enough of these things, you kind of figure out how it works. It was great fun to just watch a movie and think of what liqueur or base spirit would be emblematic of either a character or an actor. At that point, it was just trial and error… For instance, I did a cocktail called the Hammett Martini and that was a bit of the contrarian in me, who said, “Reading the novel, isn’t it interesting that Spade doesn’t drink what you’d imagine he would drink.” He drinks Bacardi rum. It’s the only thing that’s in his apartment. I happen to know Hammett’s daughter and granddaughter very well. I asked them, what did he drink? And apparently, he was one of the first people to drink Stoli vodka in this country. I make an allusion to the fact that maybe it was his Marxist ideology. I started playing around with mixing the rum and the vodka and trying to figure out if there was a cocktail that was reflective of Hammett’s own taste and his fictional alter ego. I turned out pretty well. I actually drink that fairly regularly.

How many of the cocktails in the book are your originals?

EM: I think it’s ten.

I watch a lot of old movies, and, because of my profession, I always take notice when a cocktail makes an appearance. I always wonder how specific cocktails get into specific films. I suspect it’s the work of either the screenwriter or director, but it’s hard to find out for sure. Have you ever gotten to the bottom of any cocktail’s appearance in any specific film and found out how it got there?

EM: I tend to think that if the writer is a drinker, it’s the writer putting it in the film. For example, I talk about the Stinger in this book and the Stinger makes an appearance, very prominently, in The Big Clock. Much is made of it. When I went to the source material and read the book, I found that the screenwriter has consciously changed the cocktail from a Sidecar to a Stinger. That got me thinking about why, and I think actually it’s because he didn’t like them. He makes a big deal about the fact that its green crème de menthe. There’s a conspicuous thing about the bartender making a face after he serves the drink. That has to be a screenwriter saying, “Bartender exits, grimacing.”

I was glad to see some modern cocktails got into the book, like the Black Manhattan and Left Hand. How did you become familiar with those drinks?

EM: Just through my cocktail network. I had a good friend, Vince Keenan, who was the editor of the magazine I publish, the Noir City Magazine, and Vince, with every issue, would write a column called “Cocktails and Crime.” He certainly introduced me to the Left Hand. The Black Manhattan was my friend Brian Light. But I came to understand that was actually created in San Francisco.

What do you think is the most accurate depiction of bartending in any film noir?

EM: Wow, that’s a good question. Just a few weeks ago I screened a film called Dial 1119. [William Conrad] was a very grumpy bartender, which I had no issue with. He reminded me of Bruno, the guy at the bar Zam Zam in the Haight, where I used to drink Martinis. Bruno was great. People would come in—and he hated dilettante drinkers. They would say, “What would you recommend?” And he would say, “I would recommend you drink in another bar.” I thought that was just brilliant. But I loved William Conrad in that movie, except he was very bad at stirring a cocktail… Worst bartender in a film noir is the guy in D.O.A. who gives Edmond O’Brien the spiked cocktail. That was a bad bartender.

Yes, very bad. An evil bartender, even. In the book you thank the famous Seattle bartender Murray Stenson. How do you know him?

EM: Murray comes to my film festivals in Seattle all the time. I met him years ago when he was working at the Zig Zag Café. I kind of follow Murray around when I’m in Seattle. Wherever he is pouring drinks, I will drink there. I also give a shout-out to Sonny Donato, who for several years was tending bar at Musso & Frank.

Finally, what is your favorite cocktail?

EM: The Martini. I drink the Martini that I describe in the book with the The Sweet Smell of Success. That is my go-to. The Martini a la Luis Bunuel, where you just pour vermouth over very dry ice and swirl it around and pour it out, and then put your gin in and there you go. I’m happy with that and a twist. I will be having one of those at 5 o’clock tonight.

The Hammett Martini, named after Dashiell Hammett.

Hammett Martini

Eddie Muller, 2023

Hammett drank vodka. His creation, detective Sam Spade, drank Bacardi rum. This drink is Muller’s tribute to the two of them.

2 1/4 ounces Stolichnaya vokda

3/4 ounce Bacardi rum

1/4 ounce Benedictine

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass half-filled with ice. Stir until chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Zeena

Jim Morton, 2020

This cocktail is named after Zeena Krumbein, a character in the 1947 film noir Nightmare Alley played by Joan Blondell. The drink is a riff on the 1930s cocktail named after Blondell, which was made with gin and dry vermouth rather than rye and sweet vermouth.

2 ounces rye whiskey

3/4 ounce sweet vermouth

3/4 ounce Benedictine

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Absinthe

Combine all ingredients, except absinthe, in a mixing glass half-filled with ice. Stir until chilled, about 15 seconds. Rinse the inside of a chilled coupe glass with absinthe and discard excess liquid. Strain contents of mixing glass into the coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

