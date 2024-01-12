Two of the many Airport Martinis I have tried. Yes, those are lemon wedges.

We were waiting to board a flight to Rome and the options were grim. There didn’t seem to be a proper bar in our terminal at JFK. So we settled on a brightly lit, open dining court as our best bet at snagging a Martini.

The server took our order with some hesitancy. “Two gin Martinis with a twist.” “Gin?,” he asked. Yes, gin. They always ask this at airports. They’re always surprised you want gin. “Lemon…?” “Lemon twist,” I repeated, emphasizing the “twist,” because I’ve gotten lemon wedges before. They always ask this as well. Airports are the Kingdom of the Olive. There is no other Martini garnish, it seems.

The server walked away. My hopes were not high. I watched him behind the bar, haltingly putting together the moving parts that make up the passing silhouette of a Martini. And, yes, the server was making the drink, not a bartender. This is not an uncommon practice in airport restaurants.