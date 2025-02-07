Weeks ago, while planning Bourbon and Rye Week on The Mix, I determined to do a deep dive into the history of the Whiskey Sour. I wanted to run a few recipes with the story. In preparation for that, I reached out to several cocktail bars I knew and respected and asked for their house recipe for the Whiskey Sour.

As those recipes trickled in, I was surprised to find that all but one of them called for not only the usual Bourbon or rye, lemon juice and sugar, but also for an egg white. I was aware that many bartenders believe that a Whiskey Sour made with egg white results in a superior drink, one that boasts a silky texture and an attractive foamy head. But I had not realized how uniform this belief was.

I then decided to shift the focus of my article from a general history of the Whiskey Sour to an examination of the modern Whiskey Sour and how it became universally accepted as an egg white drink by the cocktail community.

