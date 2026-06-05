The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

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Martin Doudoroff's avatar
Martin Doudoroff
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Cool and robust article. I wasn’t familiar with Nohl, but I’ve been to the Kohler Art Center several times and it was always worthwhile.

A Manhattan with Tribuno Vermouth would be a typical unfancy 1940s/1950s drink in America. (You‘d buy Martini & Rossi if you had guests coming over.) The bourbon brand would probably have been different: Old Crow, Seagram’s, Old Taylor, Mount Vernon, etc. I’m trying to remember the bottom-shelf crap my mother’s mother drank, but the name escapes me. It was not good.

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