A wire sculpture made by Mary Nohl.

Every year the Simonsons have a family reunion. Originally, each of the eight siblings (in age order) hosted the event at a location around Wisconsin. It’s been more than fifty years since its inception and now each of the eight’s children (of which there are many) alternate years, also in age order.

It sounds more confusing than it is. But you can see that there are a lot of moving parts—whose turn it is; where the event will be held; who can attend each year. It’s always a treat when we can go.

My favorite part in years past—maybe even more than smoking a cigar around the campfire at night while listening to old family lore—is waiting to see what day trip Robert’s cousin Mark Simonson’s wife, Pat Thompson, will plan. Pat has an affinity for outsider art and Wisconsin is full of it. By tagging along with Pat, I was introduced to the world of Wisconsin’s Outsider Art, self-taught artists and artist-built environments. And I was hooked.

Mary Nohl in her living room. Photo taken by Lisa Stone, from the Spaces Website.

The Witch

Mary Nohl was accustomed to getting police protection. Captain Charles Pieper said, “Miss Nohl gets more police protection than anybody else in Fox Point and we still haven’t been able to round up all the troublemakers.” That was in 1973. At which time Mary had lived in her family house on Beach Road alone for five years making her art.

A woman living alone in a house at the edge of Lake Michigan, making large sculptures of cement, stone, glass, metal and wood, was enough to pique the interest of the area’s pedestrian teenagers.

But time passed and Nohl tried to protect herself and her art by erecting a chain link fence and barbed wire, and finally even by wielding a pistol shooting blanks. It was too much of a temptation for the area kids and she was beset with dare devils doing damage to her artwork and trying to get a glimpse of “The Witch.”

The entrance to the Nohl home, Mary made the stone and cement columns in the drive with her father. Her first work with cement. She added the bust after her parents died.

Mary Nohl cannot be discussed without also addressing her house and property, which is located just north of Milwaukee in Fox Point, Wisconsin. She is perhaps the most talked about, studied, complex and confusing of the outsider artists. Perhaps this is because it is so difficult characterize her, because she is not solely self-taught. She was formally educated, having graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1939 at age 25, with her degree and a teaching certificate in pottery, sculpture and painting.

Whenever I come across potters I laugh and think of my old boss, the architect Michael Graves. Decades ago, when I told him how I loved to make pottery, he rolled his eyes and said, “Potters are weird.” I laughed and thought to myself, “Perhaps he is right.”

As you drive south down Beach Road in Fox Point, Mary Nohl’s house looks rather conservative in size and original intent compared to its neighbors. But as we drew closer to the property, the details of the yard sculptures materialized and I begin to realize what all the fuss was about. Her property borders on Lake Michigan. On the day we visited, the lake looked turgid and more like the Lake Superior in the Gordon Lightfoot song about the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, rather than the calm blue reflecting pool of water we usually drive by on our way to and from the city.

An unedited view from the Nohl house the rainy day we visited.

How can this strange place possibly exist in this obviously wealthy and manicured neighborhood?, I thought. Like bars in New York City that are able to survive for decades as their neighborhoods gentrify around them, Mary owned her property and had no landlord to answer to.

But after you are dead and gone, what then? Especially, if, like Mary, you have no family to advise on your afterlife wishes.

A jute sculpture resting on a family chair that Mary Nohl embellished with paint.

This is where the Art Preserve comes in. Mary’s property, the land, the artwork, the building the outdoor sculpture have all been given to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. And to seal the deal, Mary’s house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on October 3, 2005.

A mobile hanging over a table in the living room of the Nohl house.

The Artist

After receiving her degree from the Art Institute in Chicago in 1939, Mary taught art for the Baltimore County Public School District until 1941. She taught 30 classes a week, with 40 students to a class.

Exhausted and eager to focus on her own art, Mary returned to Milwaukee and lived with her parents while teaching at local schools. In 1943, she was driving her parents crazy making pottery in her bathroom. Upon dragging 100 pound bags of clay through the house, Mary’s father was driven to help her open a pottery studio at 5644 North Green Bay Road.

Mary did it all: she made the pottery, sold the pottery, did the books, took care of the store, everything. From 1943 to 1953, this was her vocation, until work on the freeway where the store was located forced her to close the shop.

It was around this time and she had a gallery show, and then another. But showing her work did not interest Mary.

Mary Nohl’s Clay sculpures.

In 1948, when Mary was 34 years old, she and her family moved to their summer cottage in Fox Point. Until this time, it had been a weekend home, then a summer home; but now it was their permanent home. Over the years, it had grown from the kit house they assembled in 1924, when Mary was 10, and they were some of the first people to buy land here, to a traditional house they built, which could be inhabited year-round. Mary would remain there until her death in December of 2001 at the age of 87.

Alex Gartelmann at Mary Nohl’s home, where he had lived for a time, to catalogue her collection. He now continues to be the site steward, and is the program director.

The House

Our visit to Mary’s house this year was graciously arranged for us by Alan and Karin Kopishcke with playwright, Marie Kohler. (Read more about her work at the end of this piece.) We met Alex Gartelmann, Program Director and Site Steward of the Mary Nohl Art Environment, there at around noon on a rainy, blustery day. We toured the inside and learned about Mary’s life.

I could feel the powerful pull of the space Nohl created for herself there. The inside was warm, inviting and insular. It was a world of creativity, unbothered with the traditional mores of day-to-day living. She made the locks on the doors, which looked like giant wooden legos. She carved the railings on the steps. The ceiling was stamped with paint in a pattern applied with carpet scraps. The ceiling, the floors, the walls, the cabinets, the windows, the doors, the furniture, the light fixtures—all had received her touch. It was mesmerizing.

Mary Nohl’s living room.

Her vision was not limited to the inside of the house. The exterior was painted, carved, sculpted and festooned with unlimited images of animals, like lizards, birds, fish and dogs to name a few. And people, so many people.

The entrance to the Nohl house.

Upon entering the house, guests are welcomed by the blue front door, with its side windows stamped opaque blue for privacy, one can assume, carved fish on either side. A large metal knocker (made from the feet of a flamingo sculpture) is attached to a piece of wood that’s been fixed to the screen door, while in the eaves overhead hang six carved heads.

In the year prior to her mother’s death, Nohl began to make large outdoor sculptures. It was thought that this was when she was first referred to as The Witch. In her bi-annual letter that year, which she sent to those she was close to, she described how she had added stones to her front steps, spelling out the word, “Boo.”

A sculpture which I immediately gathered to be (from left) Emma, Leo, Gene (Max) and Mary Nohl. But that is just my opinion.

Mary had spent her entire life living with someone. First her family, then the girls at college, and finally her parents. But in 1960, when Mary was 46 years old, her older brother Gene—who was famous for inventing the first underwater helium breathing apparatus for diving—died in a car accident with his wife. Within a few more years, Mary was the sole heir to her frugal parents’ fortune. Her father, Leo, followed Gene and died in 1961. In 1964, her mother, Emma Nohl, entered a nursing home.

This left Mary at home alone for the first time in her life. Mary began to create with abandon and often wondered what her mother would think of her changes to their family home. Then in 1968, Emma died and Mary Nohl had no one to answer to.

A five-year diary that Mary wrote in every day.

It seems to me that her large-scale outdoor sculptures reflect the joy of her freedom. Mary could create what she wanted. She began following a schedule each day: an hour of guitar; then several hours of painting; then lunch and sculpture in the afternoon. Every day.

Her creative process began with the idea. Then came a sketch on paper, and a larger sketch, which she gridded and enlarged to make into a painting. She saved her utmost focus for her art. Mary was a sketcher, a painter, a maker of jewelry, mobiles, shadow boxes, furnishings, figures—all made of paper, wood, metal, wire, fabric, fibers, stone, glass and cement in all sizes.

A section of a painting by Mary Nohl.

Mary was influenced by Surrealism, Primitivism, Modernism and Formalism. She acquired this knowledge not just from her formal education, but also from extensive travel to exotic places. She traveled to Mexico in college with her brother Gene (Max) and took trips with her parents and friends. Mary’s personal “Grand Tour” included Katmandu, Crete, Egypt, Africa, and South America, visiting places and people that had little in common with the people she knew back home in Wisconsin.

Before the visual world was reduced in size by television and subsequently homogenized by the internet, Mary gained knowledge very few had access to in any way other than by reading books. At the Art Institute, she was fortunate enough to be taught by Helen Gardner, who wrote the book, Art Through the Ages, a textbook which exposed students to a host of art from around the world that was previously unaddressed in art classes. But she also had the privilege to view this art and the people who created it firsthand, giving Mary an extraordinary purview as an artist.

Mary was fortunate in that her father supported her interest in tools. He enrolled her in primary school as the only girl in the manual training course; this was where she beat all the boys in the make-an-airplane contest. Her love of tools and working with her hands was central to creating her art environment.

The 1984 Cover to the Violent Femmes album, Hallowed Ground. The sculpture is by Mary Nohl.

Upon seeing her world of sculptures, you surrender the idea of categorizing her art, as this is the most intuitive of environments. Mary had very little desire to show her work through galleries or at museums. She didn’t traditionally name her work or even date it. (I cannot imagine trying to catalog it.) Mary used self-deprecating language about her art, dismantled her own artistic dialogue by using phrases like “I’m having fun” and “I’m just a girl who likes tools.”

When the Milwaukee band the Violent Femmes wanted to find the right image for their 1984 album, Hallowed Ground, they thought of Mary Nohl’s work. Victor DeLorenzo said Mary was confused when three guys and no “femmes” showed up, but she was kind to the band, taking them inside and out and ultimately allowing them to use an image of her sculpture on the cover. Victor said “Mary was a true eccentric, in the Wisconsin tradition of farm raised surrealism.”

Because Mary didn’t want to engage in artistic dialogue about or exhibit her work, and definitely not sell her work, valuation is a moot point. How can you put a price on something that doesn’t have traditional value? But Mary had the money and the land to keep herself secure in pursuing her passion, so she didn’t care.

A corner of Mary Nohl’s dining room.

I cannot begin to interpret what “kind” of artist Mary was. I will leave that to the experts on Mary Nohl. When I first laid eyes on her army of sculptures, it seemed that they were arranged in little vignettes of memories, happily protecting the house, like tangible ghosts.

As a child, I was enthralled by a documentary that I watched on Pompeii. In it, I saw the plaster filled casts made from the cavities left behind by the people of Pompeii, trapped in ash and lava. The lovers holding each other; the people running away in fear; some couples unaware and sleeping; and most of all, the mother covering her child to protect it.

Mary’s wire figures, clay sculptures, wood carvings, and concrete statues all remind me of the remains of the victims of Mount Vesuvius. Though Mary’s sculptures weren’t caught unaware, she had the time to contemplate their fates and arrange them exactly as she desired.

I guess if I were a psychiatrist I would look at the sculpture, so many with smiles, creating this magical happy place surrounding Mary’s house, and say that she devised them to protect her from her rather rigid, stern, suffering, frugal parents, who lived with their memories of two of their children dying terrible deaths (their first son was accidentally impaled with a spring from his baby swing at nine months.)

But I am not, so I look at her work with awe and think that, in a way, Mary really was casting spells with her art.

The day that we visited her house, there had been downpours and high winds. As we drove along Beach Road, we saw that many trees had fallen in the yards throughout the neighborhood. But as we walked along the grounds at Mary’s house, no trees had fallen. Perhaps she was a witch after all.

More on Nohl

We had the privilege of a private lesson on Mary at her home by Alex Gartelmann, but you can visit many of her works and learn more about Nohl at the John Michel Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan.

While writing this piece, I was able to read The Handcrafted Universe of Mary Nohl by Debra Brehmer, a thesis she wrote in 1995 while studying at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

I purchased a biography, Mary Nohl Inside and Outside, written by Barbara Manger and designed by Janine Smith.

I read several newspaper articles, but would like to site this article in the Shepard Express, written by Alex Levin for its information on the Violent Femmes album Hallowed Ground.

And finally, something that we at the Milwaukee Mix cannot wait to attend: Award-winning playwright, director and journalist Marie Kohler will present her play Maybe We’ll Fly in its World Premiere production with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. Co-founder of the Renaissance Theater, this is Marie’s second play on Mary Nohl. Marie co-wrote this play with Tony-nominated Josh Schmidt of Mequon. Directed by Jeff Award-winning Elizabeth Margolis, the play runs from September 18 to October 11, 2026, and features actors Karen Estrada, Leslie Fitzwater, Emma Rosenthal, Amelia Sadjak, and Lainey Techtmann.

And a little treat from WPR: Listen here to Maureen McCollum talk with Marie Kohler about her play.

Recipe: Mary Nohl’s Manhattan

We at The Mix get very excited when we hear someone likes Manhattans and guess what? Yup, you guessed it, that was Mary Nohl’s drink of choice and being a thrifty type, we’ve alleged this would be her favorite one. Enjoy!

2 ounces inexpensive bourbon. The cheapest you can find; our guess is Jim Beam white label.

1 ounce Tribuno sweet vermouth. That was what Mary used, so you are stuck there.

2 dashes Angostura bitters—or skip it because they are expensive.

Add ingredients to a pint glass filled with ice, stir until chilled. Strain into a coupe glass, or if it’s a hot day, an old-fashioned glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cherry, a twist or nothing at all. It’s up to you.

- Cheers!!