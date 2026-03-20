Kyle Knall in the kitchen at Birch.

Last Friday may have been the 13th (Churchy La Femme, beware!), but The Mix nevertheless got lucky that night. While we planned to dine at Birch, the lauded Milwaukee restaurant, we never expected that Chef Kyle Knall would be cooking the tasting menu himself, or that we would be sitting at the chef’s counter with a full view of the kitchen.

In a week where every day brought new, unsettling news about the Danish restaurant’s NOMA’s checkered past, it was heartening to have a front row seat to the Birch team harmoniously performing their culinary ballet, complete with open fire cooking, and delicious results.

Before we sat down to dinner, we spent a short time at a high-top in the bar room. We had, in fact, arrived several minutes early for the express purpose of doing so.

Drinking and dining at Birch’s bar is its own experience. You get a front row seat to the restaurant’s excellent bar program. Also, this is the only place where you can order the Birch Burger, a double-patty burger cooked on the wood-fired grill, with American cheese, smoked onion aioli, pickles and red onions. Even the brioche buns are toasted over the open fire.

While we dallied there, we sampled Birch and lead bartender, Stevie Ruiz’s version of a New York Sour, in which the whiskey-sour part of the cocktail is clarified and the whole is served up in a coupe. (Maybe this should be called the Milwaukee Sour?). We also tried Ruiz’s Jungle Birch, a riff on the tiki staple, the Jungle Bird, comprised of dark rum, pineapple amaro, Campari, pineapple juice, lime juice and demerara syrup. This, the bar fine tunes into a clarified cocktail with coconut milk.

You Fancy, Huh? Well, yes, actually, I am.

The Dinner

After we were seated for dinner, Birch’s managing partner and wine director Jeff Cleveland, and chef and co-owner Kyle Knall suggested we stray from the tasting menu and begin with the simply titled Farm Vegetables—a Birch patron favorite which has been on the menu since the restaurant opened in 2021. Composed of an assortment of carrots, radishes and mizuna greens, it is served with miso dip drizzled with kale oil and mixed seeds. It was delivered to us looking just picked.

The beverages of Birch.

This early dish was perfectly timed, as Robert had arrived prepared to order the cocktail by Ruiz named You Fancy, Huh? It turned out that the cocktail was actually the liquid interpretation of the appetizer, made of cilantro-infused vodka, ginger liqueur, Amaro Nonino, Cointreau, house-made carrot-miso cordial, lime juice and celery bitters, and then garnished with a few drops of kale oil. Robert went back and forth between the snack and the sip, trying to decide what he liked best. He could not decide.

(The recipe for You Fancy, Huh? is below, available only to Bar Regular subscribers as a Regular Recipe special.)

Mary Kate, meanwhile, had the Swiss Chard Martini, a variation on a Ramp Gibson we enjoyed during our previous visit to Birch, and another delightful pre-dinner choice. It was composed of gin, swiss-chard liqueur and dry vermouth. The chard was not overpowering, but a subtle note in the background of the drink. And, in terms of being a Martini, it was on the light side, whetting the appetite, but not weighing you down.

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Chef Kyle Knall’s favorite dish on the menu, the Contramar Trout.

Once we moved to the chef’s counter, we were in excellent hands. Seldom do we dine at a restaurant without having decisions to make. This Prix Fixe was a revelation. We spent the rest of the evening enjoying course after course—some from the set menu, some surprises—and exchanging notes on our favorites.

No cliffhanger here: our favorite dish of many was the Contramar Trout. It is inspired by a famous dish at Contramar, the restaurant in Mexico City. It is a whole open-fire-grilled trout with herbs and salsa verde, served with sides of squash mole, smoked carrot salsa, and herbs, plus house-made miniature tortillas, which arrived in a basket swaddled in a warming napkin.

The chicken confit wings.

There are so many ways to approach the consumption of this dish: eat the fish alone; try one side of the fish, then the other (each side has a different sauce); make fish tacos, with a varying combination of condiments. We tried every option, and there are no wrong answers.

A close second to the trout was a confit chicken wing with spring onion and wild rice served on a bed of sweet potato hot sauce that was quietly picante and bright. The only thing missing from this dish were six more wings.

The new ravioli dauphine dish at Birch.

The highlight of the off-menu items was a gorgeous Ravioli Dauphine. Chef Knall features a Ravioli Dauphine with Pleasant Ridge Reserve cheese and crème fraîche on the menu of his new French restaurant Cassis. This riff is inspired by that one, but made with sage, sherry vinegar, browned butter, hazelnuts and filled with smoked honeynut squash.

Mary Kate was skeptical as she took her first bite, but then her eyes opened wide. So delicious. And baking spices—the restaurant equivalent of an autumnal pumpkin spice coffee—were nowhere in sight.

Team Birch.

Other highlights included the oyster with leche de tigre made from Jimmy Nardello peppers; a tea sandwich made with smoked walleye (fancy and Wisconsin); a piece of steelhead trout from upstate New York in a broth of roasted turnips and ham hock. And so much more.

One of our favorite vignettes in the kitchen—besides the synchronized movements and witty banter of the team—was watching them wield a makeshift brush of rosemary and thyme like an old master painter, touching up the proteins with even more flavor.

Some highlights from our meal at Birch

Regular Recipe: You Fancy, Huh?

As part of our continuing gratitude to the Bar Regular subscribers of The Mix, we try to offer many perks and surprises via in person get-togethers and special recipes like this one. Brimming with the flavor of freshly picked vegetables, this cocktail is the perfect choice for today’s happy hour on the first day of spring! Cheers!