The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Simonson's avatar
Robert Simonson
1d

This trip made me think there need to be more cocktails that incorporate wine intelligently.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Robert Simonson and others
Kenney Marlatt's avatar
Kenney Marlatt
12h

I'm so happy to see that Death & Co. kept the Columbia Room mosaic. I appreciate their appreciation for bar history.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Simonson
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Simonson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture