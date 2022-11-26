Nov 26, 2022 • 2M

Field Report: Franksgiving

Two States, Three Stops, Multiple Dogs.

Pete’s Hot Dogs , in Newburgh, NY, since 1932.
All wursts, no waiting at the Karl Ehmer hot dog stand in Hillsdale, NJ.
Wrapping up a busy Franksgiving at Tony’s Newburgh Lunch.

Look for a more detailed account of Franksgiving 2022 on “The Mix” on Monday!

5