Nov 24 • 1M

Field Report: Gene & Jude’s Hot Dogs

It Was Chicagoland for Franksgiving 2023.

3
Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Robert Simonson
Cocktails and Culture
Episode details
3 comments
Transcript
Gene & Jude’s was, of course, open for Franksgiving. Read more about this classic hot dog joint in a coming post (complete with many pictures) on The Mix!

This episode is for paid subscribers