Field Report: L’Arte Fatto, Ischia

Share this postField Report: L’Arte Fatto, Ischiarobertsimonson.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailJun 4, 2022Field Report: L’Arte Fatto, IschiaVery Far Afield in Ischia in Pursuit of a Red Hook Cocktail.Jun 4, 2022133Share this postField Report: L’Arte Fatto, Ischiarobertsimonson.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail 1×--:----:--Open in playerListen on);Substack AppDownload MP3Get a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to The Mix with Robert Simonson Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Cocktails and Culture SubscribeEpisode details3 commentsVincenzo Errico, owner of L’Arte Fatto in Forio on Ischia, and inventor of the Red Hook cocktail, serving a Red Hook.3Share this postField Report: L’Arte Fatto, Ischiarobertsimonson.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail