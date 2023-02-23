Field Report: Last Slice at Sal’s Pizzeria

Share this postField Report: Last Slice at Sal’s Pizzeriarobertsimonson.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailFeb 23 • 4MField Report: Last Slice at Sal’s PizzeriaBrownstone Brooklyn Loses Another Heritage Slice Joint. It Was One of the First to Actually Serve Slices.Feb 2381Share this postField Report: Last Slice at Sal’s Pizzeriarobertsimonson.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailUpgrade to listenCocktails and Culture SubscribeEpisode details1 commentThis episode is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in