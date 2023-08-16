Field Report: Rudy’s Bar & Grill

Share this postField Report: Rudy’s Bar & Grillrobertsimonson.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherAug 16 • 1MField Report: Rudy’s Bar & GrillThe Perfect Place for a Solo, Audio-Book Cast Party.5 mins ago2Share this postField Report: Rudy’s Bar & Grillrobertsimonson.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther3Upgrade to listenAppears in this episodeRobert SimonsonCocktails and Culture SubscribeEpisode details3 commentsThis episode is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in