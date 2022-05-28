May 28, 2022 • 1M

Field Report: The Jerry Thomas Project

Finally Got to Check Out Rome's Most Famous Speakeasy.

6
 
0:00
-1:00
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to The Mix with Robert Simonson Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Cocktails and Culture
Episode details
6 comments
Third round of drinks at the Jerry Thomas Project in Rome.

The bar at the Jerry Thomas Project in Rome.
6