Field Report: Papaya King
A Final Visit to the Last Papaya King in New York City
Jul 20, 2022
One last visit to the last Papaya King in New York City.
The interior on the Papaya King at 86th Street and 3rd Avenue.
This combination is called the #5. Costs under $10.
This Papaya King was founded in 1932 by Gus Poulus. His business model was copied by others, including Papaya Dog and Gray's Papaya. They are all gone now.