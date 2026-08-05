The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

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July 2026

The Cocktail Colloquy: The Martini Now
The Debut of a New Essay Series by the World's Foremost Martini Scholars. Launching the Series is None Other Than Lowell Edmunds.
  Robert Simonson and Mary Kate Murray
All You Need to Know About the 2026 Martini Expo in Chicago
Tickets Are Now on Sale; Plus, Introducing "The Martini Colloquy."
  Mary Kate Murray and Robert Simonson
The New Orleans 40 (2026 Edition)
Ahead of Next Week's Tales of the Cocktail Convention, Here Are The Mix's Drinking Recommendations.
  Robert Simonson
The Finest-Eatin’ Chicken in the World
How "Broasted" Chicken Became a Midwestern Culinary Staple.
  Robert Simonson
On a Toot! New York Hello/Goodbye Edition
A Tour of New York Icons That Are Leaving, Staying or Reinventing Themselves.
  Robert Simonson
Do Agave Spirits Age in the Bottle?
Putting Mezcal in a Bottle May Not Be the End of the Story.
  Robert Simonson
Get Your Hot Dog On!
An Updated Guide to the Country's Favorite Food for America's 250th!
  Robert Simonson

June 2026

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