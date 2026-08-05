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At Home With: The Black Lagoon Room
A Home Tiki Bar Hides in Cudahy, Wisconsin.
Aug 5
•
Mary Kate Murray
and
Robert Simonson
24
8
1
The Cocktail Colloquy: The Martini Now—Garrett Oliver
The Famed Brewer Tells How He Came Around to the Martini at Long Last.
Aug 3
•
Robert Simonson
and
Mary Kate Murray
23
28
5
July 2026
The Cocktail Colloquy: The Martini Now
The Debut of a New Essay Series by the World's Foremost Martini Scholars. Launching the Series is None Other Than Lowell Edmunds.
Jul 27
•
Robert Simonson
and
Mary Kate Murray
35
28
7
All You Need to Know About the 2026 Martini Expo in Chicago
Tickets Are Now on Sale; Plus, Introducing "The Martini Colloquy."
Jul 20
•
Mary Kate Murray
and
Robert Simonson
22
5
3
The New Orleans 40 (2026 Edition)
Ahead of Next Week's Tales of the Cocktail Convention, Here Are The Mix's Drinking Recommendations.
Jul 17
•
Robert Simonson
20
12
2
The Finest-Eatin’ Chicken in the World
How "Broasted" Chicken Became a Midwestern Culinary Staple.
Jul 14
•
Robert Simonson
27
41
6
On a Toot! New York Hello/Goodbye Edition
A Tour of New York Icons That Are Leaving, Staying or Reinventing Themselves.
Jul 10
•
Robert Simonson
28
12
Do Agave Spirits Age in the Bottle?
Putting Mezcal in a Bottle May Not Be the End of the Story.
Jul 6
•
Robert Simonson
22
8
2
Get Your Hot Dog On!
An Updated Guide to the Country's Favorite Food for America's 250th!
Jul 2
•
Robert Simonson
17
4
2
June 2026
This Just In: Mezcal Reviews!
A Late-in-Coming Coda to Mezcal and Tequila Week.
Jun 26
•
Robert Simonson
19
5
1
Bidding Farewell to Mezcal and Tequila Week
A Slide Show of Our Trip to Oaxaca.
Jun 22
•
Mary Kate Murray
and
Robert Simonson
29
20
Canned Agave Cocktail Taste Test
How Do Canned Tequila and Mezcal Cocktails Stand Up to Fresh Cocktails?
Jun 20
•
Robert Simonson
and
Mary Kate Murray
26
7
1
© 2026 Robert Simonson
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