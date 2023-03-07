The Mix with Robert Simonson
Who Drinks a Perfect Manhattan?
The Order Has Its Devotees. But They Are Few and Far Between.
Robert Simonson
Mar 7
Whatever Happened to Martini Music?
Cocktail Hour Records Are Not Dead.
Robert Simonson
Mar 3
February 2023
A Trip to the Pine Barrens
Of Devils, Mobsters, Aviators, Authors and the Lindy-Carranza Pousse Cafe.
Robert Simonson
Feb 28
Recipes: 3 by Wayne Collins
Remembering the British Bartending Force.
Robert Simonson
Feb 24
Field Report: Last Slice at Sal’s Pizzeria
Listen now (4 min) | Brownstone Brooklyn Loses Another Heritage Slice Joint. It Was One of the First to Actually Serve Slices.
Robert Simonson
Feb 23
The New York 50–2023 Edition
The 50 Most Iconic Cocktails in New York
Robert Simonson
Feb 20
Recipe: 5th Street Finisher
A Signature Sour from Speak of the Devil in Ohio; Plus, What Are Your City's Iconic Cocktails?
Robert Simonson
Feb 17
The Legend of the Penguin Ice Bucket
How a $6 Aluminum Appliance from Wisconsin Became a Barware Icon.
Robert Simonson
Feb 14
Recipes: Bee's Knees
On the Myth of Prohibition-Style Cocktails.
Robert Simonson
Feb 10
Cemetery Tourism
History, Beauty and Quiet All in One Place, With No Entry Fee.
Robert Simonson
Feb 7
Recipe: Fusettone
Something New on the Italian Red Bitters Front.
Robert Simonson
Feb 3
January 2023
A Visit to the Fernet-Branca Distillery
Plus, a Coda to the Hugo R. Ensslin Story.
Robert Simonson
Jan 31
